That said, the 41-year-old lefthander is “100 percent” certain that he’ll pitch in 2022. He went 7-8 with a 3.86 ERA for the Rays and Mets in 2021.

“He’s like, ‘You’re gonna play for, like, another 5-10 years, right?’ ” said Hill with a chuckle. “I said, ‘Well, let’s go one year at a time.’ ”

While he had dealt with a succession of injuries in a pitching rebirth that started in 2015, Hill enjoyed good health for a full season in 2021, logging 31 starts and 158⅔ innings — his highest numbers since 2007, when he was an up-and-coming 27-year-old starter for the Cubs. He had a 22.7 percent strikeout rate and 8.7 percent walk rate.

Advertisement

Hill is now a free agent. His highest priority is pitching for a contender, though geography will factor into the Milton resident’s decision. He said there have been early conversations involving the Red Sox, who are in need of rotation help.

“There is an interest, without a doubt,” said Hill, who mentioned that he’d also talked with the Sox last winter. “There’s a need on the other end. The need for starting pitching is very apparent throughout the league — not just in Boston. It’s also many other clubs that need it.”

The Red Sox, he added, “do things right. I’ve been around 14 organizations. If I tell you that they’re up there in the top echelon, they’re doing pretty good.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.