BUFFALO — Linus Ullmark, scheduled to start in goal here for the Bruins Wednesday night, sustained what is believed to be a minor injury in the morning workout at KeyBank Center, and might be forced to yield the net to rookie Jeremy Swayman.
According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Ullmark “tweaked something” during the workout, and his availability for the 7:08 p.m. start will be assessed after the pregame workout that begins around 6:30.
Cassidy’s plan was for Ullmark, the former Sabre, to start here and then again Friday vs. the Rangers in the 1 p.m. matinee at the Garden.
Shortly after noon Wednesday, Cassidy said, “The way we looked at it, whoever plays tonight will go back in on Friday, all things considered. Because [Thanksgiving] is an off day, no practice, and that’s a long time to be off.
“We’ll revisit that plan after tonight.”
Provided both goaltenders are healthy, the start Sunday night in Boston vs. Vancouver will go to the goalie who ends up slotted for backup duty vs. the Rangers.
“I just found out, literally five minutes ago,” said Cassidy. “We’d announced Linus yesterday, so if he’s not able to go tonight, obviously it’ll be Swayman.”
