BUFFALO — Linus Ullmark, scheduled to start in goal here for the Bruins Wednesday night, sustained what is believed to be a minor injury in the morning workout at KeyBank Center, and might be forced to yield the net to rookie Jeremy Swayman.

According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Ullmark “tweaked something” during the workout, and his availability for the 7:08 p.m. start will be assessed after the pregame workout that begins around 6:30.

Cassidy’s plan was for Ullmark, the former Sabre, to start here and then again Friday vs. the Rangers in the 1 p.m. matinee at the Garden.