“I’m eager to score,” son Nick, 34, said Wednesday morning prior to the Bruins and Sabres renewing their rivalry at the edge of Lake Erie. “That’s definitely the next step in the progression here.”

The gritty, rock-jawed Mike Foligno finished with 355 career goals in 1,018 regular-season games, a rate of approximately one goal a week throughout his career. For many Black-and-Gold fans, the frequency seemed more like one goal every time he walked into the rink to face the Bruins.

BUFFALO — Nick Foligno was born here in 1987, back when his father Mike made a habit out of sticking goals in the net, often like daggers, in those intense Adams Division battles between the Bruins and Sabres

Foligno, injured at the start of the season, entered the evening yet to score a goal (0-1—1 in seven games) and stood a hefty 152 strikes shy of tying his dad’s career bounty.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, who recently moved Foligno to net front on the No. 1 power-play unit, said he looked forward to seeing Mike’s prodigy put one in the net and follow it with one of Mike’s trademark springboard leaps.

“Yeah, jump once; I think that would be good enough for me,” said a smiling Nick, noting his frustration. “I think Bruins fans would hate to see [the jump], to be honest with you.”

Foligno is guaranteed to get his goals, particularly if Cassidy keeps him parked at the top of the crease in man-up situations. He played that spot routinely in his days with the Blue Jackets, proving to be a worthy puck retriever and a top-of-the-crease screener who pestered goaltenders.

The trick will be for Foligno to mesh with three of the game’s most prolific forwards — Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak — and point man Charlie McAvoy.

“When to screen, when to drop off, when to support a guy who’s in trouble, when to pop to the post,” said Cassidy. “And there’s some communication and chemistry” that needs to develop.

“The most important part,” said Foligno, “is to be big on [puck] retrievals, and you have to be a big body. You’re not just a big body standing in front, I guess is what I am saying. There is a skill to it, the positioning, and how you get open for the guys when they’re bogged down.”

For the record, 24 of Mike Foligno’s 355 goals were scored in his 81 games against the Bruins across his stops in four NHL cities. In 22 postseason games against Boston, he collected a 10-5—15 line.

Mike Foligno (right) squared off with the Bruins' Mats Thelin in a 1987 game at Boston Garden. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The senior Foligno also piled up 292 penalty minutes in those combined 103 games against Boston, which speaks to another era in the game’s history. His 2,047 career penalty minutes rank him No. 51 all-time.

Nick’s most prolific season was 2014-15 when he cobbled together a line of 31-42—73. Mike’s highest total was an 80-point season (1985-86) with the Sabres, and he broke the 25-goal plateau eight times in his 14-year career.

“I think the biggest thing is probably just our work ethic,” said Nick, asked for a father-son comparison. “My dad played with his heart and soul, and I try to do the same thing. You could probably argue he’s maybe a little bit better of a goal scorer.”

And with only a hint of a smile, Mike Foligno’s son added, “But I say the goalies were just not that good back then.”

…

Trent Frederic, Karson Kuhlman, and Connor Clifton all made the trip but all spent the night on the sidelines. Frederic is working his way back from a concussion sustained Nov. 9 vs. Ottawa. When healthy, he’ll have to leapfrog Anton Blidh to win back his No. 4 left wing spot. “Blidh’s done his job; he’s done what’s asked,” noted Cassidy. “He’s been fine in his role. He’s been consistent. His discipline’s been good. He’s been effective on the forecheck, made a few plays, blocked some shots, so there’s no hurry to take a guy out who’s been playing well.”

…

Per Cassidy, there remains no firm timeline attached to Tuukka Rask’s readiness to return. The original range was from late December through early February (adjacent the NHL’s scheduled Olympic break. “Somewhere in that ballpark,” said Cassidy. “I assume he is not ready to play hockey. I saw him on the ice. He’s working out. He’s in full equipment. So he’s obviously a step closer to getting there.” Rask, 34, is the winningest goaltender (306) in team history and remains without a contract after undergoing hip labrum surgery over the summer … The Bruins were scheduled to fly home after the final horn here, will enjoy a day off for Thanksgiving, and will return to action Friday in a 1 p.m. Garden matinee vs. the Rangers.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.