Jeremy Swayman, after falling behind, 1-0, midway through the first period, improved his record to 6-3-0.

The Bruins, 9-6-0 (.625) at the Thanksgiving break, put it away with goals by Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak, and Mike Reilly. Bergeron, Coyle, and Pastrnak each finished with a goal and an assist.

BUFFALO — The stone-cold Sabres, on the fast track to another playoff DNQ, continued their drive to oblivion Wednesday night with a 5-1 loss to the Bruins in which they gave up four goals in the first period.

The Bruins lost the service of standout defenseman Charlie McAvoy with 6:14 remaining in the third, knocking his head hard against the top of the boards when drilled by a nasty hit by Zemgus Girgensons.

Advertisement

Frustrated, McAvoy made it to the dressing room under his own power, holding a towel against his forehead on a wound that required stitches. Girgensons was tossed out of the game, charged with a 5-minute boarding major and game misconduct.

Taylor Hall, working with open space on the power play with Girgensons gone, fired home a goal at 15:26 to make it 5-1.

Swayman, the Bruins rookie goalie who turned 23 on Wednesday, was not expected to start, but was pointed to the net when ex-Sabres tender Linus Ullmark suffered a minor injury in the traditional day-of-game skate late in the morning.

The original plan had Ullmark scheduled to start here, then again Friday when the Rangers will be at the Garden for a 1 p.m. matinee. With Swayman getting the call, it’s possible he’ll get the start vs. the Blueshirts. Provided he is over the injury, Ullmark then would be Sunday’s starter on Causeway Street vs. the Canucks.

After falling behind on Kyle Okposo’s game-opening goal at 10:56 — 10 seconds after a sharp save by Aaron Dell at the other end — the Bruins put it away with four quick pops in a span of five minutes, 31 seconds of the first period.

Advertisement

Bergeron, without a point in the previous three games, netted the equalizer at 13:29, firing in a short backhander from the left side with Dell prostrate in the crease.

Coyle was next, only 51 seconds later, connecting with a laser snipe from the right side for his sixth of the season. Nick Foligno opened up some space on the right wing for Coyle to walk in and send his sizzling shot under the crossbar, shortside on Dell.

The hits kept on coming at 16:59 when David Pastrnak cashed in a power-play strike, a classic “Pasta” one-timer from just above the dot in the left wing circle. Point man McAvoy slid over a slow relay and the Czech winger put the hammer down, with Dell again burned on the short side. (Noticing a pattern?)

The knockout punch came with 60 seconds to go to the break. The ever-more-confident Jakub Zboril unloaded the initial shot from the slot, the puck kicked to the circle, and a charging Reilly rushed in for a forehander to the wide open short side.

The Bruins did their damage with 22 shots across the period, outshooting Buffalo, 13-0, after Okposo opened the scoring. Sabres coach Don Granato, all his lifeboats gone, swapped out Dell for Dustin Tokarski to start the second period.

Tough times for the lowly Sabres in what was once a hotbed hockey town. The attendance at KeyBank Center was a season-high 9,416, lifting the average to 8,047 through 11 home games.

Advertisement

Ninety minutes prior to puck drop, only a smattering of fans could be found outside the arena. A half-hour later, with opening faceoff less than an hour away, only some 200 were in the stands. It was enough to make the ghost of the old Aud weep.

Maybe GM Kevyn Adams, the former Bruins draft pick, will prove the transformative agent here, but the turnaround does not appear on the horizon.

Referee Peter McDougall called for a penalty shot at 9:22 of the second when Bruins backliner Derek Forbort hauled down John Haydon as the Sabres center tried to zip to the net off the left wing. A marginal call by McDougall, because it did not appear that Haydon had a clear scoring chance as he cut toward the slot.

On his free attempt, Haydon slowly cut in on the right side, closed to the doorstep, and was denied on a stuff attempt when Swayman flashed out his left pad to eliminate the open space. It was one of 24 saves for the birthday boy.

Foligno and ex-Bruins defenseman Colin Miller got into a brief scrap at 1:42 of the second, both whistled off for an altercation that never really reached the level of a fight.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.