Much like in their first-round playoff series last season, the Nets were dominant and destructive. They led by as many as 29 points, smothered one big Boston rally, and ultimately cruised to a 123-104 win in which they never trailed.

The Nets came to TD Garden on Wednesday and figured to offer a true gauge of Boston’s progress, and they made it clear that a sizable gap remains between these two teams.

The Celtics built up their win totals and confidence over the past few weeks. But the fact remained that their small surge had come against mostly mediocre competition.

It was a forgettable night for Boston’s two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined to make just 1 of 17 3-pointers. The Celtics connected on just 11 of 48 attempts as a team. Marcus Smart led Boston with 20 points and 8 assists, but the defense that has been so good recently took a step backward, as Brooklyn connected on 50.6 percent of its shots.

The Nets led, 91-62, with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. There were some boos, but fans appeared to have mostly come to terms with the dud.

Celtics forward Jabari Parker, who has been used sparingly this season, was sent into the game in what seemed like an acknowledgment of defeat. Instead, he was on the court for Boston’s 17-0 run that gave this holiday crowd some hope.

A dunk by Tatum pulled Boston within 97-85 with 9:24 left. But Patty Mills (23 points), who gave Boston fits from beyond the arc all night, drilled two more tough ones over the next few minutes to silence Boston’s run before it became a significant concern.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Before the game, Ime Udoka mentioned how the Celtics might get slight benefit from assistant coach Will Hardy’s familiarity with Patty Mills from when Hardy was an assistant with San Antonio and Mills played there. But it didn’t help much in the first quarter, when Mills gave the Nets an early burst by catching fire from beyond the arc. He hit all three of his 3-pointers, helping Brooklyn open up a quick double-digit lead. When Mills wasn’t splashing threes, Durant was popping the Celtics with his typical mid-range mastery.

⋅ James Harden picked up his second foul at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter but stayed in the game, and that’s the approach that makes the most sense in these situations. Harden played 13 more minutes in the first half and didn’t commit another foul. There’s no reason to overreact early.

⋅ Brown was listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game because of some lingering soreness from his recent hamstring strain. He was cleared to play less than an hour before tipoff but did not appear to have his usual burst. He looked tentative and went just 1 for 6 from the field with no assists. Given his situation, it was a bit surprising that Brown remained on the court with the Celtics down by 29 points in the third quarter.

⋅ Teams continue to leave Grant Williams wide open at the 3-point arc despite his recent hot streak. He mostly camped out in the corners in the first half and when he caught the ball there usually wasn’t a defender within five feet of him. He took a team-high six 3-pointers in the half, which is certainly more than Boston would like, but it’s hard to argue with the wide open options. He went 2 for 6.

⋅ Enes Kanter had 7 points and 5 rebounds in the first half but his two best plays, surprisingly, might have come on defense. On one play, he sprinted to the right corner and swatted a Paul Millsap 3-pointer. Later in the second quarter he stayed in front of Harden on a drive and stripped the ball away. He’s earning more opportunities.

⋅ The Celtics and their fans grew increasingly frustrated with the officiating as the first half progressed. Boston challenged a second-quarter foul call on Tatum and won, but there were several others that didn’t go the Celtics’ way. Williams appeared to be tossed to the ground by Durant on one drive but there was no whistle, and a few other calls at the rim went against the Celtics. Udoka appeared to voice his frustrations at halftime and he was whistled for a technical foul.

⋅ The Celtics attempted 47 shots in the first half and 27 of them were 3-pointers. They were generally open, clean looks within the flow of the offense, but the 25.9 percent shooting certainly didn’t help.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.