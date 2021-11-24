The NFL released the names of the 26 modern-era semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, and the list includes two former defensive linemen for the Patriots.

Defensive end Richard Seymour is a semifinalist for the fifth straight season. He has been a finalist for the last two years. The three-time Super Bowl champion played eight seasons in New England before spending the last four years of his career with the Raiders. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in October.

Joining him as a semifinalist is his former linemate, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. In 11 seasons in New England, Wilfork appeared in four Super Bowls, winning two of them. He finished his career with the Hoston Texans before retiring after the 2016 season.