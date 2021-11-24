“Ounce for ounce, pound for pound, inch for inch, he was the best two-way player that we’ve probably ever had here,” Zizza said.

The senior captain broke off a 33-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, crossing the goal line for the final time and helping the Dragons (8-2) clinch the Boston City League title with a shutout at White Stadium.

Malcolm Chrispin is heralded by his coach, Rocco Zizza, as one of the best players to put on a Latin Academy uniform and, after Wednesday’s 32-0 Boston City League win over O’Bryant, he ended his high school career as a league champion.

However, the Thanksgiving eve matchup got off to an unsettling start when the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Chrispin fumbled on the Dragons’ first offensive snap. Two plays later, he he intercepted a pass and returned it 37 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

“They have a lot of faith in me, and I have a lot of faith in them,” Chrispin said of his teammates. “And I love them to death. I just love that they trust me enough to come back and bounce back off my own mistakes.”

Junior Xavier Polanco (76 yards, 2 touchdowns), Chrispin’s co-star in the backfield, finished the season leading the team in touchdowns with 14, and junior quarterback Bailey Belony (3-of-4 passing, 108 passing yards) turned in an efficient performance that included a 47-yard touchdown pass to junior Brendan Shapiro. The Dragons’ offense was efficient throughout, and the defense played its best game of the season, allowing minus 7 total yards to the Tigers (1-8) during the first half.

After scoring twice in the league-clinching victory, Chrispin (13 rushes, 79 yards) finished the year with 10 touchdowns Headed to Plymouth State, where he will play football and wrestling, Chrispin joined the Dragons as a freshman determined to make a difference.

With two league titles in the past three seasons, Chrispin accomplished that and more.

“I did my best, the team did their best for me, and I couldn’t be prouder,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier.”

St. Mary’s 42, Austin Prep 12 — Following a heartbreaking loss to Abington in the Division 6 semifinals Friday, the Spartans (10-2) stormed to a 42-6 halftime cushion on their way to clinching the Catholic Central League title at Manning Field.

“We came out as a group tonight a little bit angry about Friday,” St. Mary’s coach Sean Driscoll said. “We got over that and took the next step, which was good.”

Junior David Brown was the catalyst, scoring all three first-quarter TDs on a 49-yard rush, a 20-yard run, and a 47-yard reception from senior quarterback Ali Barry.

In the second quarter, he took a punt back 58 yards for a score.

“David’s performance was outstanding,” Driscoll said. “He’s had a couple of games like that for us on the field. He’s been a great leader on and off the field for us this year.”

Barry added a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Donovan Clark scored a 50-yard sprint to the end zone to finish the scoring. “It’s a great way to finish, on your own field, winning 10 games, and winning the league title,” Driscoll said.

Austin Prep sophomore quarterback Aidan Driscoll threw a 4-yard pass to sophomore receiver James Holmes to get on the scoreboard before halftime. Driscoll added a 5-yard rush for a TD in the fourth quarter.

Worcester South 50, Worcester North 16 — South junior Angelo LaRose broke the state’s single-season rushing record, gaining 21 yards on a fourth-quarter burst on his final carry at Foley Stadium to cap a 15-carry, 189-yard, 3-touchdown performance.

LaRose’s 2,905 yards in 11 games surpassed the previous mark of 2,899 set by Putnam Voke’s Melquawn Pinkney in 2011. Previously, the record was held by former Holyoke High standout Cedric Washington (2,881), established in 1995 before he went to play at Boston College. Thanks to LaRose’s record-setting season, South finished 8-3 overall.

St. John Paul II 56, Monomoy 26 — Senior Henry Tatara rumbled for five touchdowns and classmate Mike Spadaro threw for a pair of scores as the host Lions (6-4) ran past the Sharks (2-4) in a Thanksgiving eve matchup in Sandwich.

Monomoy sophomore QB Jake Vagenas threw two touchdown passes to senior Michael Rocco and sophomore Quinn Connors.

Archbishop Williams 14, Cardinal Spellman 7 — Senior quarterback Will LeClair connected with classmate Matt Kowalski on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:01 left in the third quarter to lift the Bishops (5-6) to the Catholic Central League win.

Junior Marcus Thurston scored the Bishops’ first touchdown, a 2-yard rush, in the second quarter to negate Jack Duffy’s opening first-quarter touchdown for Cardinal Spellman (3-8). LeClair was named the Gravy Bowl MVP for the Bishops.

Brighton 28, TechBoston 8 — Sahmir Morales ran for one touchdown and threw for another, a 41-yard pass to Yariel Ortiz, in the first half of the City League win for the Bengals (6-4).

Jathan Greene and Time Leviner added second half rushing touchdowns to help the hosts pull away from the visiting Bears (3-6).

Brad Joyal reported from Sandwich. Oliver Glass and Christopher Williams contributed.









Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.