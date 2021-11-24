Free agent pitcher Wade Davis , a three-time All-Star, is retiring after 13 major league seasons at age 36. His retirement was announced by his agency, Jet Sports, the Kansas City Royals said. Davis played for the Royals in 2021 and helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series title. “Wade will forever be remembered by our fans, his teammates and our organization as an elite competitor and a very classy person,” Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore said in a statement. Davis was 63-55 with a 3.94 ERA and 141 saves in 161 chances over 88 starts and 469 relief appearances for Tampa Bay (2009-12), Kansas City (2013-16, 2021), the Chicago Cubs (2017), and Colorado (2018-20). He was an All-Star from 2015-17. The righthander was 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and eight saves in the postseason, including 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA and four saves for the Royals in 2014 and ‘15.

Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than New York. “I’m not happy this morning. I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter,” Cohen wrote Wednesday on Twitter. Matz and the Cardinals have agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract, a deal subject to a successful physical, according to published reports. Matz, a 30-year-old lefthander who is from Long Island, pitched for the Mets from 2015-20 and was traded to Toronto last January. He went a career-best 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts for the Blue Jays, then became a free agent.

Bo Schembechler statue on Michigan campus defaced

A statue on the University of Michigan campus of legendary football coach Glenn “Bo” Schembechler has been vandalized with paint and a message supporting sexual assault victims of a former sports doctor has been scrawled on the steps beneath it. A crew was working Wednesday to remove red paint splattered on the statue outside the Ann Arbor school’s football building, the Detroit Free Press reported. Written in black on the steps was: “Bo knew #hailtothevictims.” The university said Wednesday in a statement that the vandalism was under investigation. A law firm hired by the university found that officials failed to stop the late Dr. Robert Anderson, despite hearing reports that he sexually assaulted student athletes. The university is in mediation with lawyers who are seeking a financial settlement for 800-plus people, mostly men. Former Michigan football players have said they told Schembechler in the 1970s about Anderson’s behavior during physical exams. Schembechler’s son, Matt, has said he told his father that Anderson assaulted him as a child. Another son, Glenn, does not think his father was aware that Anderson was doing anything unacceptable during exams.

TENNIS

No Rafael Nadal as Carlos Alcaraz era begins for Spain in Davis Cup

Spain is set to begin its title defense at the Davis Cup Finals without Rafael Nadal, and with all eyes on the teenager touted as his heir. The 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will be attracting attention when Spain starts on Friday against Ecuador. Spain is looking to triumph again two years after winning the inaugural edition of the revamped nations’ competition. The tournament wasn’t played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Coming off a title at the Next Gen ATP Finals, Alcaraz will be making his first Davis Cup appearance alongside Pablo Carreño Busta and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who are both more than 10 years older than him. Alcaraz wasn’t even born when another member of Spain’s team, 40-year-old Feliciano López, began playing on tour. “For me it’s a dream come true to be here,” the No. 32 Alcaraz said Wednesday. “I watched this tournament since I was a kid and I always wished to be here representing my country, so I’m really excited to be with the team.” Nadal went undefeated in singles and doubles when Spain won the title in 2019, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion isn’t playing this year because of a left-foot injury that ended his season early. “It’s true that we had a big advantage. If you have Nadal in your team you go straight to being the favorite because he is the best player in the history of the Davis Cup,” Spain captain Sergi Bruguera said. “He’s not here, we cannot think about this. We continue to have a very strong team. Four players were there in 2019 when we won so they are prepared for this, and now we have a new younger star who is bringing a lot of things to the team.”