This leaves starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterback on the roster as the Titans (8-3) prepare to visit New England (7-4) on Sunday. Woodside, who has not been seen wearing a mask, could test negative twice over 48 hours to be cleared before kickoff if vaccinated.

The Tennessee Titans have placed backup quarterback Logan Woodside on the reserve/COVID-19 list, their second player put on that list in three days.

Kevin Hogan is on Tennessee’s practice squad and would be promoted to the active roster Saturday if Woodside doesn’t clear the COVID-19 protocols. Hogan walked out to practice Wednesday wearing a mask.

He was a fifth-round pick by Kansas City out of Stanford in 2016. He has played in eight NFL games, with one start, all with Cleveland in 2016 and 2017. The Titans signed him to the practice squad after Carolina signed Matt Barkley to its roster off the Tennessee practice squad Nov. 10.

The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for COVID-19 after the holiday.

The league updated its protocols as a result of increasing rates of COVID-19 across the country. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger each missed a game in consecutive weeks because of COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers played with broken toe

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his toe injury is a fracture — not COVID toe — and added that he doesn’t expect the situation to cause him to miss any games.

Rodgers has been playing with the toe injury each of the past two games after missing a 13-7 loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test. The reigning MVP said the injury occurred while working out at home during his quarantine.

“I’m going to deal with the pain,” said Rodgers, who is expecting to play for the Packers (8-3) in Sunday’s home game in Green Bay vs. the Rams (7-4). “It’s all about pain management. I’m going to deal with the pain as this goes on, and hopefully we get some healing during the weeks with limited practice reps. I’ll try to be on the practice field as much as I can, deal with the pain, and the goal is to play every single week.”

While discussing his health Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, Rodgers said he “didn’t have any lingering effects other than the COVID toe,” a name that’s been given to a condition causing lesions among some people who test positive for COVID-19. He was smirking as he made that comment.

He offered more details Wednesday to dispute the notion that he had COVID toe.

During a Zoom session, he revealed his bare left foot to reporters.

“Oh, there’s no lesions whatsoever,” Rodgers said. “Oh, what a surprise. No, that’s actually called disinformation, when you perpetuate false information about an individual.”

Rodgers has been in hot water recently for misleading the public about this vaccination status. Rodgers initially said he’d been “immunized” in August but later admitted that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 after testing positive earlier this month.

A week after he tested positive, Rodgers was fined $14,650 by the National Football League for failure to follow COVID protocols, potentially exposing his teammates and Green Bay staffers to the virus.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson feeling better

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Wednesday he’s feeling better and fully expects to play Sunday night for Baltimore against Cleveland. He was also at practice, three days after missing a victory at Chicago because of an illness.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday last week, then seemed OK when he practiced Friday and said he was feeling better. But he was added to the injury report Saturday and wasn’t able to play in a 16-13 victory over the Bears, with backup QB Tyler Huntley guiding the team to a dramatic winning touchdown in the final minute.

“When he did that last drive, I felt like I wasn’t sick anymore,” Jackson said.

Now Jackson says he thinks he’s back to normal.

“I want to get out there and just go. I don’t want to limit myself or have coach limit me or anything like that,” Jackson said. “I want to grind with my guys, because I haven’t in a whole week.”

Last week, Jackson said his illness may have been a cold, but that was before he took another turn for the worse and missed the game.

“I have no clue. I just got fatigued, had some little chills, was out of it,” Jackson said..

Baltimore (7-3) plays only its second AFC North game of the season this weekend. The Ravens lead the division, but are only 1½ games ahead of the last-place Browns.

NFL reaches $790 million settlement with St. Louis over Rams relocation

The NFL has agreed to pay the city and county of St. Louis $790 million to settle a four-year dispute over whether the league broke its own relocation guidelines to pave the way for the Rams to move to Los Angeles in 2016, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a civil suit, a group that included the city, the county and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority said Rams executives, NFL officials and other teams’ owners had encouraged the group to try to build a new stadium to keep the franchise. Officials in St. Louis spent $17 million on designs and plans for a new stadium, but the league disregarded those efforts without explanation, and team owners voted to allow the Rams to move to California, the complaint said.

Rams owner Stanley Kroenke, who in recent weeks tried to narrow the scope of his liability in the case, is expected to pay for the entire settlement.

The payout comes on top of the $550 million relocation fee that Kroenke paid to the NFL for the right to move to Los Angeles. He has also spent roughly $5 billion to build SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which the Rams share with the Los Angeles Chargers and which will host the Super Bowl in February.



