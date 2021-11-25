A lone driver evaded police early Thursday morning after their vehicle caromed off four parked cars and rolled over on a narrow side street in Boston.
Boston police found the vehicle overturned in the middle of Chesterton Street near Massachusetts Avenue after they responded there around 4:02 a.m. Thursday, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.
Cars parked on both sides of the street sustained damage, the extent of which was not immediately clear, Watson said.
The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, and a police search of the area turned up nothing.
It was too early to determine if speed was a factor in the crash, Watson said.
No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.
