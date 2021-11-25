A lone driver evaded police early Thursday morning after their vehicle caromed off four parked cars and rolled over on a narrow side street in Boston.

Boston police found the vehicle overturned in the middle of Chesterton Street near Massachusetts Avenue after they responded there around 4:02 a.m. Thursday, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

Cars parked on both sides of the street sustained damage, the extent of which was not immediately clear, Watson said.