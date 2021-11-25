Paula Hudson is from West Warwick, RI, and serves as the Executive Director for Better Lives Rhode Island.

In 2017, I moved to Rhode Island in search of doing something meaningful. Before, I had worked with real estate developers in Cape Cod to create affordable housing. I witnessed the helplessness of the homeless and housing insecure and was drawn to becoming a caregiver at Better Lives—to enter this world from the periphery.

Within two months in the role, I advocated for and found homes for three clients. These people were our neighbors, humans like any one of us, but were treated like paper bags. So, I harassed anyone who had anything to do with housing. I kept emailing and calling.