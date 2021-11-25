A 24-year-old Methuen man who had been employed at St. Michael School in Lowell was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in connection with his inappropriate contact with a female victim, officials said.

James Parker was released on personal recognizance at his arraignment in Lowell District Court and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim, stay away from St. Michael School, not abuse the victim and her family, and have no contact with children under 16, according to a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.