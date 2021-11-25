A Rhode Island man was killed after his car veered off Interstate 495 in Mansfield and crashed into a tree early Thursday morning, State Police said in a statement.

Troopers were called to mile marker 33 on the southbound side of the interstate at 5:30 a.m. where they found a 2009 Lexus sedan that had struck a tree in the median, State Police said.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Rumford, R.I., was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, State Police said. No other vehicles were involved. The victim’s name has not been released.