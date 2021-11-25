Mount Sinai South Nassau closed the Long Beach Emergency Department this week amid a state mandate requiring the suspension of unvaccinated staffers working under temporary religious exemptions.

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island emergency room will reopen Friday after resolving staffing shortages related to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The hospital had said the closure could last up to four weeks, but Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that state health officials had worked to alleviate the staffing shortage.