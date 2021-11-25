Moderna Covid-19 vaccine edged the version from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in effectiveness in a large-scale study of five different immunization shots conducted by Hungarian researchers.

Moderna’s vaccine was 88.7% effective in protecting against coronavirus infection and 93.6% effective against Covid-related mortality, compared with 83.3% and 90.6%, respectively, for Pfizer, according to the paper published Wednesday on the website of the Clinical Microbiology and Infection medical journal.

The research reviewed the effectiveness of five vaccines in people at least seven days after they received their second dose. Data from more than 3.7 million vaccinated people aged 16 and over were reviewed from January to June of this year.