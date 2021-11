Re “The demise of America’s democracy” by David Daley (Opinion, Nov. 15): For a brief moment since the voting rights legislation of the mid-1960s, we have had an authentic democracy. Before then, from the founding of this country until more than halfway through the 20th century, voter suppression was as American as apple pie, and we had no authentic democracy. What we have now is a reversion to the proverbial way it was — the way it was always intended.

Sol Gittleman