The Trojans scored twice in the final 2 minutes, 59 seconds but came up short on a 2-point conversion.

BRIDGEWATER — With 5:06 remaining, Brockton appeared to have a comfortable 21-7 over Bridgewater-Raynham in their Thanksgiving Day matchup.

The end result was a 21-20 victory for the Boxers to secure the Southeast Conference championship.

The Brockton offense was stuck in low gear for much of the game. But in the fourth quarter of a 7-7 tie, quarterback Jason Wonodi threw an 88-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Pires.

After the Trojans (5-6, 3-1) went three and out, Wonodi heaved an 81-yard scoring pass to Cameron Monteiro with 5:06 left.

Advertisement

“Jason’s had an unbelievable year,” Brockton coach Peter Colombo said after his squad rallied for a 5-6 finish, and 4-0 in the SEC. “You saw the athleticism. He had to make those plays after running 100 yards and come back and do it again.

“We expect him to make plays.”

Wonodi (7-of-12 passing, 253 yards) also ran nine times for 44 yards.

He finished his season by completing 98 of 162 passes for 1,412 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Wonodi was not surprised at the fourth-quarter finish.

“Honestly, I’ve been doing it all year,” he said. “When it comes up we have to make a big play. Whenever we have all of our receivers lined up, we have the same thought process.

“When they see me, I’m telling them the route. We’re on the same page.”

B-R came oh-so-close to prevailing.

After the Trojans fell behind, 21-7, Declan Byrne threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Nolan DeAndre.

Then, after Mason Berry recovered an onside kick, Byrne tossed a 21-yard scoring pass to Ryan Breheny with 40 seconds left.

First-year B-R coach Lou Pacheco decided to go for conversion and the win but a pass by Dawson DuBose fell incomplete.

Advertisement

“Our guys were exhausted,” Pacheco said of his decision. “At that point we scored, if we could steal the win, that was the way we had to do it.”