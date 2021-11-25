Tim Hortons Field, an outdoor venue with artificial turf nicknamed “The Donut Box” in Hamilton, Ontario, will be the site of Canada’s home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday. The Jan. 30 game will be the first home match for the Canadian men in Hamilton, which averages a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-1 Celsius) and a low of 18 (minus-8) on that date. When Canada beat Mexico on Nov. 16 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, the temperature at kickoff was 16 (minus-9). The US Soccer Federation said Wednesday the Americans’ next home qualifiers will be at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, against El Salvador on Jan. 27, and at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, against Honduras on Feb. 2. Canada plays at Honduras on Jan. 27 and at El Salvador on Feb. 2. The US opened qualifying with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Sept. 2, tied 1-1 with Canada three days later in Nashville, Tennessee, and rallied for a 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 8.

Ralf Rangnick could be Man United’s next manager

Manchester United has turned to renowned German coach Ralf Rangnick about rescuing the team’s season by taking temporary charge. No final agreement has been reached but discussions with United are ongoing about the former Leipzig coach leaving his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks. The managerial vacancy was opened up at United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. Rangnick could be coach only until the end of the season but there’s potential for an ongoing role at the record 20-time English champions.





Italy could make vaccines mandatory

The Italian soccer federation is considering asking the government to make it mandatory for top-level players to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The Italian government has cracked down on unvaccinated people and a new decree this week made vaccinations mandatory for law enforcement, military, and all school employees, among others. Previously, vaccines were only required for health care workers and anyone who worked in eldercare homes ... Soccer’s lawmakers moved to make permanent the pandemic-era option of using five substitutes and dropped a proposal to let halftime be extended to 25 minutes. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced the updates to go to its decision-making annual meeting on March 4-5 in Zurich ... Argentina marked the one-year anniversary of the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona with ceremonies, tributes, graffiti murals, and emotional messages on social media ... Denmark’s Union of Journalists is urging all Danish journalists not to travel to Qatar to cover next year’s World Cup, saying the Arab country cannot be trusted.

BASKETBALL

Marc Gasol to play for Spanish club

Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced. The 36-year-old Gasol said he will play until the end of the season before deciding whether to retire. Gasol is the owner and president of Girona, which he founded in 2014. Gasol played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending most of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in his last Olympics with Spain at the Tokyo Games.





TENNIS

Ymer brothers help Sweden stun Canada

Before any matches were played, Elias Ymer didn’t hesitate to say Sweden could succeed at the Davis Cup Finals despite being one of the lowest-ranked nations in the competition. He backed up his words with a great opening win, then cheered on his brother Mikael in the other singles match that clinched Sweden’s victory over 2019 runner-up Canada in Group B. Sweden also won the doubles match against Canada after Elias Ymer defeated Steven Diaz 6-4, 6-2 and Mikael Ymer beat Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4. Elias Ymer, ranked 171st, rallied after being down 4-1 in the first set against Diaz. Mikael Ymer, ranked 93rd and two years younger than Elias, converted his two break-point opportunities against Pospisil.

GOLF

Martin Kaymer taking time off for birth of child

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer is taking three months off for the birth of his first child, he told a German golf magazine. Kaymer expects to become a father in January at home in Germany and says he’s looking to live in Florida with his family after the baby is born. Kaymer won the PGA Championship in 2010 and the US Open in 2014 but hasn’t won a tournament since. Kaymer is ranked 118th in the world and placed 49th in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai this season ... The inaugural season of the DP World Tour started with Angel Hidalgo of Spain shooting 6-under 65 to lead the first round of the Joburg Open before play was suspended because of bad weather.











