Wilder’s fourth-quarter 7-yard rushing touchdown gave Chelmsford the lead and the Lions never looked back, scoring 16 points in the final 11 minutes to defeat Billerica, 16-3. The Lions captured the Police Chiefs Trophy for the third time in the last four years and extended their record to 59-28-5 over the Indians in the Thanksgiving day rivalry that dates to 1927.

BILLERICA –– As Kyle Wilder rose from taking a knee at midfield on the final play of the game Thursday, a huge smile enveloped his face as he cradled the game ball, pointing to the Chelmsford student section as the troop of Lions roared in applause.

The defense for Chelmsford (8-3) gave the Indians offense headaches all game, clogging rushing lanes and winning the battle in the trenches. Billerica (9-3) was held to 172 yards of offense, with Lions senior defensive back Devin DeJesus snagging an interception, undercutting a crossing route to seal the victory.

“Billerica’s really good, but our defense came to play,” Wilder said. “We just wanted it more. [Beating Billerica] means the world to us.”

The momentum of the game swung in the Lions’ favor when senior defensive end Collin Reed charged in unblocked, driving his shoulder through Indians quarterback Joseph Green and forcing a fumble, recovered by Lions junior Cooper Collins, as the Indians were 9 yards away from paydirt looking to extend a 3-0 lead.

“Our defense stood up the entire game,” Chelmsford coach George Peterson said. “They did a fantastic job for us. The game was won by our defense, we just had to put it in once.”

Wilder, who finished with 18 rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown, pounced upon green grass in front of him and scampered in for the Lions’ first score. Following an Indians three and out, Wilder connected with junior receiver John McCarthy down the left sideline on fourth and 15. McCarthy’s 34-yard, full-extension reception brought the ball down to the 1-yard line, where junior Dan Craig punched in the score, extending the lead to 13-3.

“Every single year on Thanksgiving day, you can throw records out the door,” Peterson said. “It’s a Super Bowl type atmosphere and for our kids, it means everything to them to line up against Billerica.”

