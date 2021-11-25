While both teams are headed to Gillette Stadium next Wednesday and each had an opportunity to claim a share of the SSL Tobin title with a win, Hull and Cohasset took differing approaches with their starting lineups. Cohasset (9-2) played a number of regular starters and Hull (9-3) opted to field a lineup consisting of sub-varsity players and backups.

It took just 18 plays for visiting Cohasset to jump out to a 35-point lead at halftime en route to a 42-0 win and claim sole possession of the South Shore League Tobin Division title.

HULL — The 34th installment of the Hull-Cohasset Thanksgiving rivalry was not over before it started, but it was decided soon after kickoff.

Advertisement

“It was no decision for us, we’ve been here before where we are going to a Super Bowl and we played our starters. What is the point of playing on Thanksgiving if you aren’t going to play?” Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw said.

Cohasset’s early surge was paced by Henry Dionisio, who posted three first-half touchdowns and 46 yards on 6 rushes, and Liam Appleton, who fired two first-half scoring passes, including an 15-yard touchdown pass to his brother James.

Henry Dionisio (left) and Santiago Talavera-Rubio were able to celebrate early and often in Cohasset's win over Hull. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Jack Cullinan added a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to pad the Cohasset lead.

“It was only those two drives I played, and it went about as good as it could go. I felt good passing and I threw a touchdown to my brother,” said Appleton, who has started at quarterback the last two weeks while filling in for the injured Will Baker.

Baker, the Division 7 touchdown leader with 17 scores on the season, will look to return for Cohasset’s Super Bowl matchup against Wahconah in Foxborough.

“Will’s progressing, he had today off, he’ll have tomorrow off and we’ll see where he is at on Saturday,” Afanasiw said.

Advertisement

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.