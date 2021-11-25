Fleming put the game away on a trick play in the fourth quarter, on the receiving end of a 45-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt from Michael Sullivan.

Danny Fleming opened the game with a 1-yard keeper. Before he was done, the Tewksbury High senior quarterback had racked up six touchdowns — five rushing — to power the Redmen to a wild 56-35 nonleague win over host Wilmington in the teams’ 87th Thanksgiving meeting.

“He’s a good football player,” Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward said of Fleming. “He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s resilient, he’s a good leader with our guys, and he’s done a lot of good things this year. This was a good exclamation point on a tremendous season that he’s had.”

After Fleming’s initial score, Wilmington senior wide John Germano answered with a 78-yard kickoff returnto put Wilmington up 7-6, but the Wildcat defense struggled the rest of the way.

The story of the game was the Redmen offensive line and its ability to control the line of scrimmage, allowing Fleming to take control of the game on the ground.

“Nick Wilson, Aaron Connelly, Davenche Sydney, and Cole Kimtis are our captains that play up on the offensive line,” said Aylward. “Those four guys and Fleming have been our leaders all year long.

“They needed to control the line of scrimmage and they always answered when we really needed it and made big plays.”

Tewksbury back Alex Arborgast ripped off scoring runs of 51 and 83 yards.

Wilmington quarterback Pedro Germano rushed for two touchdowns and threw a 46-yard score to Gavin Erickson.

In a year in which COVID is still influencing how students live, football has provided a sense of normalcy.

“This is one thing that’s been a constant,” said Aylward. “It’s going to be Tewksbury kids against Wilmington kids fighting for their town trying to spill their guts and get a win.”

Westford Academy's Kyle Doney scores on an 8-yard pass during the second quarter of Westford Academy's 38-21 victory over host host Acton-Boxborough on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2021. Keertana Gangireddy/Ghostwriter/Westford Academy

Westford 38, Acton-Boxborough 21 — With 1:05 remaining, A-B trailed by 10, but was threatening to score and potentially go for an onside kick. But Westford’s Ethan Ewing scooped up a fumble and sprinted 92 yards for the clinching score in the Dual County League win. ”I saw the ball pop out, I saw the end zone, I was gone,” Ewing said.

After A-B (2-9) scored the game’s first 14 points, Westford (8-3) answered by scoring the next 31 unanswered. Jake Cullen threw touchdown passes of 8 and 34 yards to Kyle Doney and Matthew Haggan, followed by a 40-yard completion to Doney to set up a field goal for a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Grey Ghosts scored on their first two drives of the second half on a Anthony Rudiman’s 36-yard run and Cullen’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Rohun Voruganti. A-B answered with a 29-yard scoring pass from Eamonn Murray to Jack Lehouck over the middle to cut the margin to 31-21.

An accidental knee taken on a punt with 1:24 remaining in the contest gave A-B the ball on the Westford 4. But on a direct snap, Dominic Flumo Jr. was hit hard, and Ewing took the loose the ball the other way for the clincher.

”We’ve been there many times before [trailing],” Ewing said. “Sometimes we come out slow. We just have to rally together, work as a team and then we’ll get stuff going and that’s what happened. Down 14, [we] got ourselves back up and finished it from there.”

Westford Academy senior Adharsha Ramesh sings during halftime of the Thanksgiving football game at Acton-Boxborough on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Keertana Gangireddy/Ghostwriter/Westford Academy

Arlington 49, Waltham 7 — Sophomore Kayden Mills picked up 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to propel the host Spy Ponders (5-5) to the nonleague victory.

Beverly 60, Salem 28 — Senior receiver Andrew Schweizer powered the Panthers (5-6) to a dominant Thanksgiving Day win with three first-quarter touchdowns — an opening 94-yard kickoff return, an 11-yard reception, and a 5-yard rush.

Senior quarterback Pierce Heim threw for two touchdowns, including a second-quarter 34-yard scoring toss to senior tight end Zach Sparkman, who also scored on a 22-yard fumble recovery in the quarter.

Senior running backs Jordan Irvine and Jeremiah DeJesus, senior receiver Andre Sullivan, and junior receiver Devon Smalls each scored rushing touchdowns for Beverly.

Bishop Fenwick 35, Malden Catholic 23 — Steven Woods completed 13 of 16 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns (11, 3, 21 and 26 yards), three of which went to Jason Romans in a nonleague win for the Crusaders (9-3) over the Lancers (3-8) in Peabody.

Dennis-Yarmouth 14, Nauset 0 — Senior Jaden Moore ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to propel the visiting Dolphins (5-5) past the Warriors (0-8) in the 25th edition of the Chowder Bowl in North Eastham.

After three three scoreless quarters, Moore ran for a 2-yard score on a direct snap with 9:10 remaining. Moore plunged into the end zone for another TD from just outside the 1 with 6:14 remaining.

“We felt like we needed to get Jaden Moore going, so we went with the package where we direct snap to him and had him run behind our best blockers,” said D-Y second-year coach Chris Marsh. “We said, ‘Let’s give our best player the ball and hope he can get some tough yards for us,’ and he did a great job.”

Moore (9 carries, 45 yards, 2 TDs) was named Offensive Most Valuable Player for D-Y, while senior Levens Louis received the team’s Defensive MVP honor. Nauset senior Chad Caramanna was the Warriors’ Offensive MVP and junior Corey Vendetti earned Defensive MVP.

Dover-Sherborn 39, Medfield 8 — Johnny Bennett found the end zone four times — catching touchdown passes from 30 and 23 yards, rushing for a 60-yard score and returning an interception 35 yards for the Raiders (9-2) in a Tri-Valley League win over the Warriors (1-10).

Durfee 36, New Bedford 14 — Jevon Holley rushed for 24-yard and 56-yard touchdowns, and caught a 16-yard pass from Isaiyah Thomas, as the Hilltoppers (2-8) earned a convincing home win in the Southeast Conference. Thomas also ran for a 24-yard touchdown and Jaden Lewis added a 36-yard rushing score.

Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 7 — The Blue Devils (8-3) capped their second season under coach Derek Almeida with their first win over Dartmouth (7-4) in a decade. Fairhaven scored 24 straight points after falling behind 8-0. Cadence Chase, Justin Marques and Colby Correia all ran for touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Greater New Bedford 42, Diman 21 — GNB ran for 439 yards, led by Ryland Rose’s 170 yards and three touchdowns to capture the Superintendent’s Trophy with the nonleague victory. Avery Sylvia ran for a 71-yard touchdown and Cam Lynch ran and threw for touchdowns, hitting Aziz Ba on a 16-yard touchdown pass. Diman’s Jayden Massey ran for 149 yards and a score, surpassing 1,000 yards on the season. The Bears (7-4) face Northeast on Dec. 3 in the MVADA Large championship game.

Hamilton-Wenham 33, Ipswich 14 — The Domoracki family had its fingerprints all over the Cape Ann League win for the Generals (8-3). Senior Chris Domoracki amassed 301 rushing yards on 34 carries, punching in four short-yardage touchdowns. Twin brother Luke sealed the victory by returning an interception 96 yards for a fourth-quarter score.

Hanover 35, Norwell 7 — Ben Scalzi completed 17 of 19 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns — two to Dylan Rice, who had 8 receptions for 200 yards for the Hawks (8-3) in a nonleague win over the Clippers.

Hingham 22, Scituate 14 — Will Griffin punched in his second touchdown of the game, a 10-yard rush in overtime, and converted the 2-point conversion as the Harbormen (6-5) overcame an 8-point first-half deficit and edged the Division 4 Super Bowl-bound Sailors (10-2) in a Patriot League matchup.

Holliston 28, Westwood 22 — Nick Larche tallied his second 1-yard touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Panthers (6-5) to the Tri-Valley League win. TJ Kiley had scoring passes of 21 and 10 yards. Brendan Donegan threw three TDs for Westwood (3-8).

Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Newton South 0 — Senior quarterback Riley O’Connell (15-of-22 passing for 243 yards) led the Warriors (9-1) with a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, and receiving touchdown. Senior receiver Nolan O’Brien had 7 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown, as well as a passing touchdown to O’Connell.

Senior Nate Allor had 4 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, and senior linebacker Bobby Haarde had a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and defensive touchdown for L-S.

Senior running backs Thomas Dillon and Josh Skenderian also rushed for touchdowns.

Malden 12, Medford 10 — In the 134th meeting, the host Golden Tornadoes (2-8) rode an 85-yard kickoff return from Davian McGuffie on the game’s first play, a 23-yard field goal from Ronald Juarez, and a safety to their 13th win in the last 14 matchups of the holiday series. Dominick Terranova had a 6-yard TD rush for Medford (2-9) and Samuel Nazaire added the conversion.

Middleborough 40, Carver 11 — Junior quarterback Jacob Briggs was the catalyst for Middleborough (7-4) in its dominant Thanksgiving Day win, passing for two touchdowns to senior running back Cam Downey, rushing for 8-yard and 5-yard touchdowns, and completing a pair of 2-point conversion passes.

Junior running back Nate Tullish ran for a 40-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion.

Milford 34, Taunton 28 — Nicholas Araujo connected on a pair of field goals (41, 45 yards) for the Scarlet Hawks, which proved to the difference in the first Thanksgiving meeting between Milford (9-3, 3-2) and the Tigers (5-6, 0-6) in Hockomock Kelley-Rex play.

Milton 42, Braintree 7 — After the host Wamps took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, senior running back Amari Marsman led a 42-point onslaught for the Wildcats (7-3) with touchdown runs of 7, 3, 2 and a highlight-reel 19-yard run to punctuate the 91st meeting against their Thanksgiving Day and Bay State Conference rival in Braintree. Milton (49-41-1 edge), as a result, retained the George Ramicorti Memorial Trophy for the third consecutive year.

North Quincy 15, Quincy 12 — Cooper Hansen’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Nate Caldwell with 1:22 left in regulation gave the Red Raiders (5-5) a win over the rival Presidents (5-5) in Patriot League play.

Northeast 42, Essex Tech 6 — Steve Donnelly racked up 249 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including 64-yard and 79-yard scores, in the Commonwealth win for the Golden Knights (9-3). CJ Moriconi threw only five passes, but completed four for 104 yards, including touchdowns of 25 and 39 yards to Anthony Tinkham.

North Reading 28, Lynnfield 25 — Sophomore Will Batten scored on rushes in the third (15 yards) and fourth quarters (10 yards) to lift the Super Bowl-bound Hornets (11-1) to the Cape Ann League win. Senior Spencer Riley accounted for all four of the Pioneer scores, including runs of 58 and 16 yards in the fourth quarter.

Plymouth South 34, Plymouth North 32 — South (8-3) pulled ahead in the third overtime with PJ Murphy’s fourth rushing touchdown, then stopped his cousin, Dallas Murphy, on a 2-point rush attempt to seal a thrilling victory over their crosstown rivals.

Old Rochester 28, Apponequet 7 — Harry Hughes had a pair of 30-yard touchdowns - one rushing, one receiving - for the Bulldogs (7-3) in a South Coast Conference win over the Lakers (3-7).

Somerset Berkley 34, Case 0 — Dylan Rodriguez rushed for touchdowns of 5 and 23 yards to power the Raiders (4-6) to the win in the South Coast Conference.

Stoughton 47, Canton 14 — Brady Clark threw three touchdown passes, including 40-yard and 22-yard strikes to Emmett Pearl, as the Black Knights (5-6) stormed to a Hockomock League victory at home. Pearl finished off the contest with a 50-yard pick-6 on the last play.

Wakefield 21, Melrose 13 — The Warriors (6-4) rallied for their first win in 11 meetings with the Red Raiders (3-8) and snapped an eight-game losing on streak on Thanksgiving thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run from Leo Yardumian and a 34-yard pick-six from Jack Berinato in the fourth quarter.

Watertown 25, Belmont 0 — Two Rafael Magalhaes field goals (24, 25 yards) and a pair of Mason Andrade touchdown runs (6 and 3 yards) propelled the Raiders (7-4) to victory in the Middlesex League.

Wayland 34, Weston 7 — Adam Goodfellow rushed for three touchdowns, passed for a 2-point conversion and ran for a 2-point conversion for host Wayland (5-6).

Senior Mason Andrade ran for two touchdowns as host Watertown defeated rival Belmont, 25-0, at Victory Field. Leah Knipper-Davis/Raider Times/Watertown High

