WHITMAN — Senior quarterback Eddie Reilly and Abington’s passing attack were dominant in Thursday’s 110th meeting with Whitman-Hanson, leading the Green Wave to a 31-19 victory.

Reilly completed 9 of 14 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns for the Green Wave (11-1), who once again were without coach Jim Kelliher — sidelined because of COVID protocols — but continued to roll heading into its Division 6 Super Bowl matchup Dec. 6 against Rockland.

“It was just something that we saw, we thought they were trying to stop our run game,” Abington interim coach Ed Reilly said. “[We] took a couple [of] shots and Eddie was on target today. [We] had some protection issues early but cleaned it up as the game went along.”