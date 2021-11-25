WHITMAN — Senior quarterback Eddie Reilly and Abington’s passing attack were dominant in Thursday’s 110th meeting with Whitman-Hanson, leading the Green Wave to a 31-19 victory.
Reilly completed 9 of 14 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns for the Green Wave (11-1), who once again were without coach Jim Kelliher — sidelined because of COVID protocols — but continued to roll heading into its Division 6 Super Bowl matchup Dec. 6 against Rockland.
“It was just something that we saw, we thought they were trying to stop our run game,” Abington interim coach Ed Reilly said. “[We] took a couple [of] shots and Eddie was on target today. [We] had some protection issues early but cleaned it up as the game went along.”
Abington’s passing attack got started early with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Dasean Leggett to put the Green Wave up 7-0 two minutes into the game.
Reilly connected with Jack Robbins for a 9-yard fade to the back of the end zone to put the Green Wave up, 24-7, in the third quarter. His final touchdown pass was a 39-yard strike to AJ Nash in the fourth quarter that all but closed the door for Whitman-Hanson (2-9).
The Abington defense also did its part by forcing three turnovers, including a pick-6 by senior cornerback Mike VanLuling in the second quarter.
Senior Jake Guiliani had 169 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead Whitman-Hanson, which still holds a 60-47-3 lead in the all-time series.