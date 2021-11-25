Both undefeated and staring down their respective upcoming Super Bowls next week — Marblehead vs. North Attleborough in Division 3, Swampscott against North Reading in D5 — neither side had an eye on Gillette Stadium. Everyone played.

The Magicians and Big Blue have gone at it 119 times on the gridiron — 111 times on Thanksgiving — and Eli Feingold took out a chapter of the storied rivalry for himself Thursday. The senior kicker launched the winning 36-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Marblehead to a 31-28 win.

SWAMPSCOTT — Marblehead and Swampscott know only one way how to do it — all out and with utter disdain for the other side.

Advertisement

“I woke up this morning ready to do whatever I was called upon to do,” said Feingold, a senior. “Whether it was field goals, extra points, whatever . . . That was my first game-winner. I’m just happy for the team, they got me down there. It was up to them and they executed. I just had to do my job.”

Swampscott's Dylan Dubiel (54) congratulates Joshua Robertson (8) of Marblehead following their Thanksgiving meeting. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

It’s the ninth straight win in the series for the Magicians (11-0). And it’s not one that will soon be forgotten.

Marblehead marched down the field with a 16-play, 80-yard scoring drive that put the visitors up 28-20 after Josh Robertson found Connor Cronin for a 13-yard score with 3:13 remaining. But Swampscott stormed back.

Cam O’Brien hit Cole Hamernick for a 51-yard connection to set up a Xaviah Bascon 2-yard touchdown run. O’Brien found Hamernick for the 2-point conversion and tied the game with 42 seconds remaining.

“That’s too much time,” Robertson said. “They gave us too much time, our offensive is too explosive for that . . . 45 seconds I felt comfortable putting together a drive and getting close enough for the score or the field goal.”

Advertisement

Robertson (17 of 25, 169 yards) completed passes to Cronin and Craig Michalowski, and scrambled on another play to get Marblehead in field goal range.

“It’s a huge win,” Robertson said. “Swampscott’s a great team, we’re undefeated, they were undefeated, we’re both going to Super Bowls — that was one of the most hyped-up games.”

Marblehead responded every time Swampscott struck.

Marblehead’s Joshua Robertson was able to get the better of Swampscott's defense, completing 17 of 25 passes for 169 yards. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Swampscott (11-1) scored on its second offensive snap when O’Brien (6 of 11, 151 yards) found Jason Codispoti for a 42-yard touchdown. Marblehead answered with back-to-back scoring drives on the back of a pair of 2-yard George Percy touchdowns.

Bascon got the Big Blue back in business with an 82-yard kickoff return touchdown. But Robertson found Michalowski for a 12-yard score on the next drive to give the Magicians a 21-13 advantage at the break

Swampscott struck early in the third when O’Brien found Hamernick, who made a diving catch going into the end zone for a 38-yard score to make it 21-20. Marblehead responded with its longest drive of the day, which set up the frantic, unforgettable finish.

“We weren’t going to be the first team to lose to Swampscott since 2012,” Cronin said. “We also had to keep the longest winning streak in Massachusetts alive — we got that to 18, now we just have to go make it 19.”

Swampscott’s Xaviah Bascon (2) tries to shake a tackle attempt by Marblehead's Andy Palmer. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Marblehead’s Connor Cronin made sure everyone knew he had hauled in a pass. Erin Clark/Globe Staff