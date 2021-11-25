“Having guys that I consider to be family on this team, and getting a ‘W’ on Thanksgiving, a family day, it means everything,” said senior tailback Jayden Clerveaux, who ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns to finish his campaign with 1,195 rushing yards and 19 scores.

The Crimson Tide rolled to a 44-14 victory over St. John’s Shrewsbury at Veterans Memorial Stadium, sending their seniors off on a high note.

EVERETT — Facing a new opponent, Everett continued to do what it does on Thanksgiving: win big.

“Growing up in Everett, playing Pop Warner since I was 5, being on this field, it’s a blessing. And the fact that I have to leave is kind of sad, but good things have to come to an end eventually.”

Senior wide receiver Cam Mohamed (9 receptions, 160 yards, 2 TD) also had a big day with junior quarterback Karmari Ellerbe (13-for-19 passing, 260 yards, 3 TD) finding him early and often. Senior tight end Marcus Scott provided an impressive one-handed catch for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Tide a 21-0 halftime lead.

Everett’s defensive front — led by seniors Jayden Biggi, Jaylen Murphy, Donovan Gaskins, and Scott — was immense all game, as it helped hold SJS to five straight punts and just 47 scrimmage yards in the first half.

St. John’s (5-6) came up with a pair of quick scoring drives early in the third quarter, capped by an 11-yard touchdown run from Bob Rodolakis and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Miller to Ryan Coonan.

But Everett (9-1) responded with Clerveaux bursting for a 38-yard touchdown run, Mohamed breaking a 39-yard touchdown off a quick screen, and senior Richie Malloy hurdling defenders for a 14-yard score to seal it.

“We talked before the game how this is their time, especially our seniors,” Everett coach Rob DiLoreto said. “They’re playing for the last time in this beloved stadium that has so much history and that is attached to so many of our families, including mine, and I told them what an honor it is to stand on the field today, as a coach, in the city I grew up in and the city that I love.”

Everett is now 205-25 since 2001, the last year it lost a Thanksgiving game (vs. Cambridge). The Tide beat Cambridge in 10 consecutive meetings after winning the 2001 Super Bowl, had no Thanksgiving opponent from 2012-16, then beat Masconomet in three straight meetings from 2017-19.

Now the proud program can hope to start a new rivalry with St. John’s, which officially joined the Catholic Conference this season, and had to look for a new rivalry after its 95-year tradition with St. Peter-Marian ended when the Catholic school merged with Holy Name after the 2019-20 school year to become St. Paul .

“Thanksgiving football is special in Massachusetts and we know that St. John’s of Shrewsbury is a top-notch program,” DiLoreto said. “Today was a big challenge and we’ll see what the future brings.”