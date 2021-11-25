On a day in which unbeaten Catholic Memorial put up season-high point total, punctuated by a 37-point first quarter, a freshman, LeSean Sharp, was the star.
One of six Knights to find the end zone, Sharp scored a pair of touchdowns and snared an interception as top-ranked Catholic Memorial cruised to a commanding 57-34 Thanksgiving win at Catholic Conference rival BC High Thursday.
Datrell Jones, Carson Harwood, Eric Perkins, and Jaden Stubbs all scored rushing touchdowns, and JC Petrongolo found Kole Osinubi for a 41-yard score to start the day for CM (12-0), which will play King Philip in the Division 2 Super Bowl Thursday at Gillette Stadium (8 p.m.).
Sharp contributed 64 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns, and an interception.
“I saw [BC High’s Benjamin Evee] do a post corner, so I went to go help cover him. Fortunately, I was able to get there in time and secure the interception,” Sharp said.
BC High had its own offensive success, with Evee, a senior, totaling four receptions, 176 all-purpose yards, and four touchdowns. Quarterback Brennan Malone consistently found open receivers for first downs or scrambled to extend drives.
Despite an early 23-point deficit, the Eagles persevered against the top-ranked team in the state. Sophomore Jacob Bierenbroodspot gained hard-earned yards, breaking tackles and adding extra yards each time he touched the ball.