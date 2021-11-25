On a day in which unbeaten Catholic Memorial put up season-high point total, punctuated by a 37-point first quarter, a freshman, LeSean Sharp, was the star.

One of six Knights to find the end zone, Sharp scored a pair of touchdowns and snared an interception as top-ranked Catholic Memorial cruised to a commanding 57-34 Thanksgiving win at Catholic Conference rival BC High Thursday.

Datrell Jones, Carson Harwood, Eric Perkins, and Jaden Stubbs all scored rushing touchdowns, and JC Petrongolo found Kole Osinubi for a 41-yard score to start the day for CM (12-0), which will play King Philip in the Division 2 Super Bowl Thursday at Gillette Stadium (8 p.m.).