The joyous return of the holiday tradition will be celebrated across the state, with games kicking off between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. in dozens of towns.

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thanksgiving Day football is back in Massachusetts.

We’ll be offering live updates from games throughout Eastern Massachusetts, bringing you inside the action even if you’re stuck at home.

High school football scores

Good morning, and a weather report — 8:00 a.m.

By this point, your turkey should be thawed and in the oven. Are the potatoes peeled? The pies baked? Great. Because it’s time for some Thanksgiving Day football.

While temperatures sunk low earlier this week, they’ll swing up into the mid-50s today. David Epstein reports the winds in the Boston area will be relatively light, and we’ll be treated to plenty of sunshine.

“Spectators will be comfortable at traditional football games, and it’ll be a nice afternoon and early evening for a stroll,” he writes. Read the rest of the weather report here.

