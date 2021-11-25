Carlos Giron had a huge pass break up on fourth down to end Needham’s first possession in overtime, then one play later, Louis Person rumbled in from 10 yards to give Wellesley a wild 34-28 win at Wellesley.

Wellesley ended its season at 8-3 andNeedham finished 2-9.

“That’s Thanksgiving,” Wellesley coach Jesse Davis said. “Needham is unbelievably well-coached, they’re a tough football team, they were ready. They took it to us but we were able to make one more play.”

Prior to Giron’s big play, Wellesley thought it made a stop on fourth down, but a player’s helmet came off and a flag was thrown. The officials discussed and eventually called offsetting penalties calls because they hadn’t seen how the helmet came off. Giron made the play on the next snap and then Person scored on Wellesley’s first play, setting off a wild celebration.

“Coaches just kept us going through it and told us to play hard,” said Giron. “Last play he ran that out and I was just sitting waiting for it.”

“I had 20 family members cone out today, first time ever,” said Person. “It was just a great experience overall.”

Wellesley led, 14-7, after one thanks to a 2-yard run from Person and a 25-yard pick-6 by Sam Gear. Needham’s score was a 55-yard touchdown catch from Ryan Hanigan.

Wellesley pushed the lead to 21-7 on a 19-yard touchdown run by Jacob Parker. With one second left in the half, Needham cut it to 21-14 with a 16-yard touchdown catch by Hanigan on a nice pass from Jay Kastantin.

Needham tied the score at 21 all with a 2-yard run by Adrian Rufo, capping a six-minute drive to start the third quarter. Three plays later, Gear had a brilliant one-handed catch that went for a 55-yard touchdown, putting Wellesley ahead, 28-21. Needham tied the score with 6:17 remaining on a 5-yard TD run by Rufo.