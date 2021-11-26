Q. I met someone on a dating app back in December. She was in my city for work. We were getting along, and she even asked me over for a booty call — but I didn’t go. We kept talking, so I asked to meet in person. She ghosted me. I moved on with my life and was fine.

It’s your turn. What love and relationship question has been on your mind? Send it to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form .

Three months later, she texted me saying she accidentally ghosted me because she broke her leg and was on pain medicine and bed rest, but now was doing better and was back home on the West Coast. Her explanation seemed plausible. We started texting nonstop and spent hours on the phone, including a 5½-hour conversation and a three-hour conversation. I fell for her hard. We texted nonstop for more than a month. I suggested meeting again in her town and she didn’t say anything for two days. I followed up, and she said she would reply that night. She didn’t answer the question. We continued talking.

About three weeks later, I followed up again and she said her leg got worse and it wasn’t a good time. We kept talking but I could tell she was different. During my time talking to her, she showed a pattern of only answering non-serious questions and not answering serious questions or only answering them if I followed up multiple times.

Advertisement

I confronted her in an e-mail and told her the behavior wasn’t acceptable and was rude toward me. I told her when she was ready to talk I would be there, but wasn’t going to text anymore until then. She didn’t respond to my e-mail. I followed up two to three more times, but it wasn’t until the last time I followed up, about three months after the e-mail, and only then did she finally indicate she was too busy and said it was distance and the fact she didn’t have a chance to meet me.

Advertisement

I am so heartbroken and so angry because she clearly let me hang, knowing how I felt. And she did have a chance to meet me but chose to not take it. I ended things on a positive note, but am having trouble moving on. I never fully told her how much her behavior hurt me but am also afraid to because I don’t want to burn the bridge because I still really like her. I don’t know how to let go and move on. I want to forgive but also feel like she treated me absolutely terribly. What should I do?

HEARTBROKEN AND ANGRY

A. “What should I do?”

Forgive her — and yourself — and move on.

The self-forgiveness is a big part of this. Sometimes when we feel like we waited too long for someone who gave us almost enough, we’re angry with ourselves. Like ... why didn’t we walk away the first two times we didn’t get what we wanted?

I understand the bad feelings and frustration, but you’ve learned a great lesson here. You want someone who can figure out a way to see you in person, no matter what. You can’t be satisfied by an all-talk relationship. You want the whole thing, which might mean you should be looking local. Now you know.

Advertisement

I wish I could tell you what happened on her side. Maybe she’s coupled and a good liar. (It does seem odd that the one time she pushed to see you was when she was out of town for work.) Maybe she does have a lot of issues with her leg and just couldn’t deal. Perhaps she told you the truth — that between the leg and the fear of this not working out because of distance, you were better to keep out of reach. Who knows?

It’s great you asked for answers. Next time you’ll start from a different place. If someone can’t give you in-person time, you might not want to give them so much time on the phone.

Onto the next.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Sounds to me like she was in a relationship and kept you in the wings for entertainment. That’s not someone you invest your time, energy, and heart in. These virtual relationships are useless. You fall for the person they are presenting to you, you are filling in the blanks in the relationship in your head with all positive stuff. You have no opportunity to learn if that’s the real them, or not.

MAJORISSUES





I think she just wanted a booty call while she was in town. She ghosted you and that should have been the end of it. The leg injury sounds like [a lie]. She clearly likes the attention from you but doesn’t want anything serious. And since you never met in person, there was never a relationship. Block her, delete her number, and move on.

Advertisement

SURFERROSA





You don’t really know her. What you do know is that she treated you “absolutely terribly.” Don’t try to sign up for more of this nonsense.

JACQUISMITH





Until you actually meet, the person isn’t truly real, so don’t hang any expectation or feelings on them.

WIZEN





She asked you for a booty call because she’s married and was in town on business. Now that she’s home with her hubby and kids, she can’t meet up. Stop reaching out.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE





^^THIS^^ Really, delete the phone number and profiles and move on. There was way more going on in her life than she led you to believe.

MHOUSTON1

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.