Fund-raisers: Join chef Peter Ungár from acclaimed Somerville restaurant Tasting Counter (14 Tyler St.) for a two-hour interactive virtual tasting to support hunger advocacy organization No Kid Hungry. Cozy up on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 5:45 p.m. and cook with ingredients (delivered within 15 miles or picked up curbside) from City Pier Seafood, SalterieOne, and Giant Gorilla Greens to make sourdough bread with cultured butter, sea scallops with fermented rice and red shiso, wild Atlantic halibut, hazelnut cake with chocolate foie gras ganache, and more. Get tickets ($125) at www.tastingcounterathome.com

Reopenings: Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive) welcomes back gogo ya , serving spins on sushi such as nori tacos and bento bowls. Tim and Nancy Cushman ( O Ya , Hojoko ) run the spot.

Pop-Ups: Back Bay seafood hot spot Saltie Girl (281 Dartmouth St.) spices things up with Pêche by Saltie Girl, serving a limited-time, prix-fixe menu for the holidays. The small, specialized micro-restaurant offers whole grilled flounder, halibut fish and chips, and lobster frites with French bread and salad. Visit daily from 11 a.m.

Decompress from Thanksgiving at Everett’s Night Shift Taproom (87 Santilli Highway) on Friday, Nov. 26, and go beyond beer with a coffee cart, sweets from Lionheart Confections, meaty delights from Baby’s Bonetown BBQ and Night Shift Eats by Brato, plus live music starting at 1 p.m.

Menus: Dedham’s Horse Thieves Tavern (585 High St.), from the team behind Cambridge’s Middlesex Lounge and Miracle of Science, launches a late-night bar menu and weekend lunch. Get burgers, mac-and-cheese bites, and fried chicken sandwiches from 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, plus lunch on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m.

