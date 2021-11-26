With the supply chain still out of whack and retailers struggling to keep inventory in stock, some holiday shoppers are looking for ways to get ahead of the crowds. Luckily, there’s plenty of shops in the greater Boston region with gift options galore — from watercolor prints to loose leaf tea to hand-carved wooden kitchenware — that are always open for business on the online marketplace Etsy.

This Small Business Saturday, we’ve scoured the crafty cornucopia to find 15 top-rated Massachusetts-based Etsy shops where you can stock up for everybody in your life as the holidays approach. Continuing shipping delays mean you should probably still place your orders on the earlier side — but at least you know the packages aren’t traveling far.

AND THAT’S THE TEA CO. This mother-and-daughter duo want you to find your cup of tea. Loose-leaf concoctions include pumpkin spice herbal, lemon lavender, and chocolate mint infusion. For the indecisive, there’s also a fall favorite sample box, with four autumn-themed blends. You can also visit their storefront in Walpole.

BEACH STREET The holidays are the perfect time for some self-care. Boston-based Beach Street sells whipped body butters and sugar scrubs for some much-needed indulgence, plus shower steamers (basically the equivalent of bath bombs) that claim to help migraines, congestion, and sleep.

BOSTON ARTWORK STORE A husband-and-wife team are behind this trove of watercolor artwork depicting classic Boston scenes. Fill your empty wall space with their vivid prints of Beacon Hill enveloped in snow, a swan boat in the Public Garden, or the Zakim Bridge — or spring for an original oil painting.

BOSTON BAG LADY Have a crafter in your life? Get them some scrapbook-ready vintage ephemera from Boston Bag Lady, which hawks everything from trading stamps to playing cards to stickers aplenty. There’s also no lack of holiday products, like antique Christmas cards. Almost everything in the shop is below $20, so you can mix and match.

DEROUCHEAU Bundle up with the handmade knitted garb from Boston’s DeRoucheau, which offers chunky hats, scarves, and sweaters made from cozy fibers like lamb’s wool and acrylic yarn. Everything is made to order, so take that into consideration before you hit “buy.”

EIGHT ACORNS Flower fanatics rejoice! Eight Acorns collects flowers from all over the world before encasing them in necklaces, earrings, rings, crystals, and wall hangs from a home studio in Sharon. The preservation technique keeps the florals looking vibrant indefinitely, meaning you never have to worry about being a bad plant parent again.

LOCAL BOSTON GIFT BOXES This shop curates gift boxes where every item inside is made by a local small business. For example, their Black-owned Boston Holiday Box features seven products, including Haitian hot chocolate and a charcoal peppermint bath bar. Each box contains the stories behind each of the products and makers, so you can find some new favorite small businesses to shop from directly.

MANDUJOUR The best way to describe the men’s products sold by Mandujour is “dapper chic.” There are velvet cufflinks and color-block watches, but the real stand-outs are the handmade feather bowties, which are made with real peacock, pheasant, and guinea feathers.

NINA NEST It’s decor galore! The handmade goods at Nina Nest are all made by artisans in Africa, who use customary weaving techniques to craft intricate, one-of-a-kind baskets in rich hues. The hand-carved olive wood kitchenware is also not to be missed — most of it is complete with a snazzy bone inlay.

RARE SUCCULENTS Grown on a farm in West Boylston, the rainbow of succulents in this shop are sure to spruce up any windowsill. Many of the botanical names are hard to pronounce (try “Graptopetalum Mirinae” on for size), but many product listings include care instructions. There are also heat packs available if the plants are being shipped to areas with temperatures on the colder side (read: anywhere in New England).

RICK’S SWEET TREAT CANDY Confectioner Richard Warner whips up elaborate treats, like dark chocolate-enrobed ginger clusters, white chocolate peanut butter cups, and almond toffee rolls. You can also build your own tin of the handmade sweets — leave it to Rick’s Sweet Treat Candy to mix it with love and make the world taste good.

THE SCIENCE BOUTIQUE This shop has gotten fashion and jewelry down to a science — literally. Among the scientific souvenirs are solar system bracelets, Erlenmeyer flask ornaments, and Schrödinger’s cat face masks. The boutique will also be a vendor at the SoWa Winter Festival, if you want to experiment with the products in person.

SWEET SHOPPE CANDLES Never choose between the sweet aroma of a candle or a pastry again. This shop sells candles, handmade in Reading, that are shaped to look like baked goods — like blueberry pies and gingerbread loaves. There are also several holiday-themed options, like a fruit cake soy candle in a mason jar.

ZEYLUM The crocheted creations sold by this shop take dolls to the next level. There are classics, like sweater-bedecked rabbits and cats, as well as knit versions of Frida Kahlo and Anya Taylor-Joy’s character from “The Queen’s Gambit.”

