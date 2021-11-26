Handel’s “Messiah” is widely considered one of the greatest oratorios ever written. Catch the Handel and Haydn Society sing-in at Symphony Hall this weekend on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, Nov. 26-28, or see it in Rockport on Dec. 15 at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. handelandhaydn.org .

Thanksgiving came and went, and we’re officially onto this next chapter of the holiday season. The rest of 2021 is packed with performances, events, and family-friendly festivities; here are a few for your calendar over the next week.

Handel and Haydn Society artistic director Harry Christophers conducting "Messiah," 2017 Lara Silberklang

‘The Nutcracker’ debuts at the Opera House

The Boston Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” begins Friday, Nov. 26, and continues through Dec. 26. This weekend’s performances mark the company’s first time back in the Citizens Bank Opera House since the pandemic shutdown. bostonballet.org

Snowport

Check out the Seaport’s annual holiday transformation, including a European-style open air market that will showcase over 60 artists and vendors. The experience will feature festive foods, large-scale outdoor winter games, a holiday wreath and tree market, plus the annual Light Up Seaport tree lighting on Dec. 3, and the menorah lighting on Dec. 4.

Boston Seaport 's 2019 Snowport experience Boston Seaport/Courtesy of Boston Seaport

Holiday Ship Lighting in Martin’s Park

South Boston’s first annual Holiday Ship Lighting kicks off at Martin’s Park at 64 Sleeper Street this Saturday, Nov. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Santa will be arriving by boat, and guests can enjoy hot cocoa, caroling, and more holiday fun. See more information at boston.gov/parks.

Magic of Lights

Take a drive through Gillette Stadium’s dazzling display of lights this holiday season. At every turn, you can see prancing reindeer, sparkling candy canes, and some of your favorite holiday characters all from the comfort (and warmth) of your own car. The event runs through Dec. 24. magicoflights.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Don’t miss this staple of the late-fall concert circuit, which will light up the DCU Center in Worcester this Saturday, Nov. 27. There’s a show at 3 p.m. and another one at 8 p.m. dcucenter.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra in 2010 Mark Weiss Photo

Holiday Zoo Lights

At Stone Zoo in Stoneham, traverse a winter wonderland alongside the exhibits of black bears, reindeer, and arctic foxes. The event opens at 4 p.m. every day, and runs through Jan. 9. Starting Nov. 30, Mrs. Claus is coming to town to greet visitors while Santa is busy making preparations up at the North Pole. zoonewengland.org.

Holiday Lights Spectacular

Bask in the glow of more than 1.5 million twinkling lights as you tour the Roger Williams Park Zoo at nighttime to the sounds of festive tunes — Santa even stops by on select evenings. The display is open Nov. 26-28; Dec. 2-5; and Dec. 9-Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). rwpzoo.org.

The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island will debut its massive lights show on Nov. 26. Courtesy of the Roger Williams Park Zoo

Christmas tree lighting at Copley Square

Mark your calendar for one of the season’s first Christmas tree lightings. This Monday, Nov. 29, Copley Square will welcome the holidays with the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting from 5 to 9 p.m. This family-friendly event is sure to get you in a festive mood with refreshments and giveaways. The Boston Children’s Chorus and the Boston Pops Esplanade Brass Ensemble among other performers will be there to entertain. boston.gov/parks.

