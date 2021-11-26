Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HIS HOME: His cat, Violet

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s super outgoing, even with complete strangers

KRISTIN: 26 / biotech researcher

ON A DESERT ISLAND, SHE’D BRING: Her kitten, Bruce

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s very adventurous

7 P.M. OLÉ, CAMBRIDGE

SETTING THE TABLE

Sayan I wanted to branch out more and meet new people.

Kristin My parents told me about Cupid, so I signed up. Hi Mom and Dad!

Sayan I had a “Friendsgiving” dinner before, so paced myself to make sure I had room to enjoy our dinner.

Kristin I was excited — this was my first-ever blind date. But I did take a nap before.

Sayan I didn’t know who was who, and apparently neither did the waitstaff. They sat us at different tables. That threw it off by a couple of minutes, but no harm, no foul.

Kristin The hostess seated me at another table. Then she realized the confusion and I was moved to the table Sayan was already sitting at.

Sayan She had a nice smile. She was dressed well. Definitely looked well prepared for a date. She seemed nervous, but blind dates can be pretty nerve-racking.

Kristin He was very good-looking. He had a really nice haircut and I liked his shirt, a polo with palm trees on it.

POST-FRIENDSGIVING

Sayan She told me she worked in biotech, and just recently switched jobs to a new company.

Kristin We talked about what we did for work, where we live. He was at a Friendsgiving before but still saved room for dinner.

Sayan She is a big fan of live music, and has been to more concerts than I can count. She likes Taylor Swift, and what she refers to as “soft pop rock.”

Kristin We discovered that we both had cats. We talked about where we went to college, our favorite TV shows, places to eat, and music, too.

Sayan The food was absolutely delicious and definitely some of the best Mexican food I’ve had in the city. Honestly, one of my favorite parts of the meal wasn’t even something we ordered: the complimentary salsa.

Kristin Olé was ahmazing. I had the house margarita and [for appetizers] I had chicken taquitos and he had a quesadilla. We both got the tacos al pastor. I brought my leftover tacos back to my roommates because I needed them to know how delicious they were.

Sayan Dating is complicated. Sometimes everything can go right and [you can] still not feel anything. Nothing in the date was bad, but nothing amazing, and it lacked that spark.

Kristin He was very easy to talk to. He was a really good listener.

GETTING FULL

Sayan I’d had a long day and really just wanted some alone time.

Kristin It seemed pretty natural when we both wanted to leave.

Sayan We paid the bill and went our separate ways.

Kristin We realized we had the same credit card, which was funny. We exchanged numbers and we said goodbye and mentioned wanting to hang out again.

Sayan Unfortunately not, but she’s a great person and could definitely be a good friend.

Kristin He was really fun to go out with so it is definitely a possibility.

POST-MORTEM

Sayan / B

Kristin / A