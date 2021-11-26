Join author Kyle T. Mays for An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States, a virtual lecture hosted by the Boston Public Library about Mays’s book of the same name. The event seeks to reframe the way we think about US history, and to imagine a society empowered by Afro-Indigenous solidarity. Free. 6 p.m. Register at bpl.bibliocommons.com .

Thursday

Festive Season

Gear up for the winter holidays at the Boston Common Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, as the city illuminates a tree gifted by Nova Scotia. The ceremony at the Frog Pond will include performances from Nova Scotia musicians Beòlach and Keonté Beals. Free. 6 p.m. boston.gov/calendar/boston-common-tree-lighting

Thursday

Jazz It Up

Boston Brass joins the Belmont High School Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band for an inaugural performance at the school’s new auditorium. The quintet will perform classical and jazz pieces alongside student musicians, in addition to two sets on their own. Tickets are $15. 7 p.m. pomsbelmont.booktix.com

Opens Friday

Shakespeare, Retold

Shakespeare returns to center stage with the Huntington Theatre’s performance of Teenage Dick, a modern retelling of Richard III in which a boy with cerebral palsy runs for student body president to escape ruthless bullying. Tickets start at $55 for general admission, $30 for attendees under 35, and $20 for students. Runs through January 2. Times vary. huntingtontheatre.org

Opens Friday

Holiday Handicrafts

Get into the holiday spirit at the sixth annual SoWa Winter Festival, featuring artisan crafts, food, and beverages from over 100 local vendors. The festival spans three locations and offers attendees a chance to shop for gifts and book professional portrait photographs. Free admission Monday-Thursday. Tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are $5 online and $10 at the door. Through December 12. Start times vary. sowaboston.com



