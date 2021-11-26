CONDO FEE $356 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $294,000 in 2006

PROS This sunny unit with hardwood floors is on the fourth floor of a 1915 blond brick building, and in an enviable location: along the Emerald Necklace, near Longwood Medical Center and across from Trillium’s Fenway beer garden. Right of the entry hall is a small but capable galley kitchen with pressed tin ceiling and apartment-sized dishwasher. A French door opens into the living room, and a short hall leads past the penny-tiled bath to the bedroom with double closets. The dining area off the kitchen features original built-in glass cabinets. Heat and hot water are included in the condo fee, and there’s laundry, bike rooms, and storage in the basement. CONS No off-street parking or private outdoor space.

The kitchen of 120 Riverway #15, Fenway. handout

Darin Thompson, Stuart St. James, 617-819-5850, stuartstjames.com

$953,000

90 ANTWERP STREET #302-1 / BRIGHTON

The exterior of 90 Antwerp Street #302-1, Brighton. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,802

CONDO FEE $706 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This two-floor, newly built townhouse with LEED-certifiable efficiency features is near the new Notch Brewing taproom at the Charles River Speedway. The entry hall leads past a laundry room, bath, and bedroom before spilling into a sunny great room with hardwood floors and oversized windows. The kitchen area features two-toned cabinetry, Silestone quartz counters, and stainless appliances. Upstairs, two spacious bedrooms offer views of the city. One features sliders to a private deck, while the other has a private, modern bath with step-in shower and double vanity, plus an enormous walk-in closet. The unit includes deeded covered parking. CONS Tree saplings have been planted, but for now it’s a fairly barren streetscape.

The interior of 90 Antwerp Street #302-1, Brighton. Handout

Brian Perry, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-413-8049, brianperryrealestate.com

