Officers went to conduct a well-being check at a home on Llewelyn Street about 10:45 a.m. at the request of someone who knew the victim, according to a joint statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson.

Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman in her 20s in Lowell, officials said Friday evening.

Officers found the woman’s body with signs of apparent trauma, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to the statement. No arrests have been made.

An investigation is being conducted by Lowell police, the district attorney’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to that office. No further information was immediately available.

