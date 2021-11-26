Jimenez, of Hyde Park, was found wounded Monday night near an MBTA commuter rail station, police said.

The man fatally shot in Hyde Park earlier this week has been identified as 30-year-old Noel Jimenez, Boston police announced Friday.

Officers responded to Maple Street at 9:54 p.m. for reports of a person shot, the statement said.

Jimenez was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital for his injuries, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

If ruled a homicide, Jimenez would be the city’s 38th homicide this year, compared to 53 murders recorded at this time last year, according to officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

The shooting remains under investigation by Boston police. Anyone with information related to the incident is “strongly urged” contact Boston police at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

