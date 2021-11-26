“Unfortunately, Dad is now in the advanced stages. It’s only a matter of time before he succumbs to this horrible disease,” the letter says. “The children know this.”

All was well for the family of four until three years ago, when Dad got sick.

“Their father was diagnosed with AML leukemia and because of that, life has not been the same,” the mother wrote to Globe Santa. “The sacrifices we have made as a family, to ensure the safety and well-being of their father’s health, have not come easily.”

Of course, sacrifice often requires time and money. But its other costs are much harder to measure.

“My children feared being in activities and quit their passions, for the fear of bringing home germs to Dad,” their mother wrote.

With the siblings trying to make sense of how to play with their friends without endangering their father, the pandemic delivered the latest blow.

“An already difficult situation has now become even more complicated,” she wrote. “This year being back to school in person has left them both with anxiety, panic, and fear.”

Pride nearly stopped her from writing to Globe Santa, but the love for her children prevailed.

“It breaks me inside to ask for help, for anything,” she wrote. “But I KNOW I need the help. I will not be able to give them the holiday they deserve on my own.”

Without assistance, tens of thousands of children like this brave brother and sister may have to chalk up Christmas to just another disappointing day.

For 66 years, Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has worked hard to make sure this does not need to happen, providing gifts to children in need at holiday time. Donations made be made by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org.

“We are so thankful to have such an incredible program right here in our own backyard,” her letter concluded.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.