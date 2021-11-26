It’s a result of a cold front already sweeping through the state and ushering in cold air after a mild Thanksgiving in the low to mid-50s.

Parts of Central and Western Massachusetts could see several inches of snow Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain showers “will likely turn to snow showers,” especially in the higher elevations, the forecast read.

It’s time to pull out the hats and gloves: The first snow of the season is upon us.

The towns around the Worcester hills will see 1 to 2 inches of snow, and the Berkshires should ready themselves for 2 to 6 inches, weather service meteorologist Nicole Belk said. Expect to spot snowflakes as early as Friday morning there.

Expected snowfall Friday into early Saturday. National Weather Service

Greater Boston has a tamer outlook, Belk said, with just “a dusting or so” forecast later in the day. Temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s will limit the chances snow sticks on the ground, but that could change near 7 p.m. when temperatures dip to the lower 30s.

There will be poor road conditions all around, Belk added.

Snow showers are more likely to stick in the colder sections of the state. Overnight, a swath of towns around Worcester will see temperatures in the low to mid-20s, and Western Massachusetts will linger in the high teens.

But consider us lucky. Last year, the first snowfall brought 6.5 inches of accumulation to Worcester and Grafton and knocked out power for 12,000 people as early as October.

“We’re starting to get to the time of year where the days are shorter, and everywhere is colder,” Belk said. “December, January, and February always have the greatest risk of bringing snow.”





