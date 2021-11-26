But this year, Carmichael, 63, of Jamaica Plain, felt safe enough to get together with 15 people on Thursday, all vaccinated, and plans to do the same for Christmas. The Thanksgiving meal provided a brief and much-needed distraction from the pandemic, she said.

“Last year was nerve-racking,” Carmichael said. “I thought, ‘Are we doing the right thing?’ "

Hosting a gathering of four people for Thanksgiving last year, as COVID-19 continued to ravage the United States, made Debbie Carmichael nervous.

“For the time we were stuffing our faces, COVID didn’t make an appearance,” she said. “If things stay like this, Christmas will be 15 people, maybe more, who knows?”

Last year, Carmichael drove around with her family looking at lights as a safe way to get into the holiday spirit. This year, they may revive a pre-pandemic tradition by visiting the Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver.

After keeping the holidays small and virtual in 2020, bigger gatherings, in-person events, and travel — with caution — are on the agendas of many Bostonians this year even as cases in the region have ticked up recently amid concern about a new variant being detected.

In contrast to 2020, when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention begged people to avoid travel and big gatherings, this year the agency gave the green light to both for those who are fully vaccinated. CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high COVID-19 transmission.

In Roxbury’s Nubian Square, Frugal Bookstore co-owner Leonard Egerton welcomed a trickle of customers on Friday. Egerton, a Four Corners resident, said he’s not too big on holiday celebrations. But seeing his 92-year-old father, who is visiting from Lakeland, Fla., is a blessing.

“[My father’s] not able to get around like he used to, so being able to see him is beautiful,” said Egerton, 57.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, seeing his father was too risky. So while dealing with the pandemic’s fallout on his and his wife Clarrissa’s business, Egerton said he also dealt with the pain of not seeing his dad for a year.

Now fully vaccinated with a booster shot, his father flew into Boston this week.

“This morning, my wife said, ‘I can see you’re happy,’ ” he said. “ ’That makes me happy. I love you.’ ”

Bryan Cole, 36, said he and his wife didn’t gather with any relatives last year, but this year they spent Thanksgiving with close family who are vaccinated.

“The litmus test is, ‘Are you vaccinated? Are you a socially compliant individual?’ ” said Cole, of Jamaica Plain. “People are more or less at peace with it.”

Cole traveled to two work conferences this year and feels safe around other vaccinated people. His in-laws are still evaluating whether to host their annual Christmas Eve party, which drew around 70 people before the pandemic and was canceled last year, he said.

For Maya Williams, a 25-year-old resident of Roxbury’s Fort Hill section, a usual Christmas would include sharing meals from local restaurants with her extended family.

“It’s probably the only time we eat together,” Williams said. “We’re a takeout family, so we’ll have Thai, Chinese, pizza, or salads.”

The pandemic forced her to celebrate Christmas with only her immediate family and join with relatives — some living as far away as Iowa and Minnesota — virtually. This year, she hopes to spend time with friends.

Boing! Toy Shop in Jamaica Plain is still riding the wave of support from the community that began last year when the pandemic hit. At first the shop was doing curbside pickup and delivery only, then opened with a shopping time reservation system, then limited capacity for normal shopping hours, and is now back to full capacity, said marketing manager Ellery Tremblay, 25.

“Last year people really showed support for local, independent businesses,” he said. “We’re still doing decently.”

Pre-pandemic, the store had play tables for kids to try out toys and train sets, which still haven’t returned. But Santa is returning to the store this year, after skipping last year. He’ll be there for meet-and-greets with kids on Dec. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, in Boston’s Theater District, families flocked to see “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical.” But more than a half hour after the performance was scheduled to begin at the Boch Center, the line stretched three blocks, as patrons who could not provide a required negative COVID test waited to take an on-site test before entering.

Several parents expressed frustration with the wait, but Kara Follo seemed to take it in stride.

For Follo, who was attending the show with her daughter Aria, 4, the pandemic upended a family tradition of attending Christmas musicals downtown. Friday’s show would be the first time Aria would partake in the ritual.

“We would wear a lot of velvet, plaid, big bows, the shiny shoes, and have a special dinner somewhere in Boston,” said Follo, of Everett. “I couldn’t wait some day to finally take Aria.”

Aria, wearing a black, red, and white plaid dress, black bow, and bright red coat, followed in her mother’s fashion tradition. She said she was excited to see Chippey, the story’s protagonist, live.

Follo said she never had to wait so long as a child to see a musical, let alone test for a virus beforehand. But it just means her daughter will have a different set of memories to look back on, she said.

“This tradition is definitely a lot different for this generation,” said Follo, gesturing to her daughter. “This is their new world, and I give them a lot of props for being very patient.”

After a year of missing out on their tradition, the two couldn’t wait to start again.

“Last year was sad, but I always knew better things would come,” Follo said. “And we’d appreciate it much more when we did.”

