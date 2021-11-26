A man was arrested overnight in Brockton after he allegedly fired shots in a residential neighborhood before holing up in his apartment, touching off a standoff with police.
Police responded after a resident called 911 and the city’s gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, reported shots fired on Davids Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Brockton police said in a statement. They found the suspect, whose name has not been released, barricaded inside a home at 33 Davids St, the statement said.
No one was shot, but a vehicle was hit by bullets.
A crisis negotiator was called in to speak with the suspect. After two to three hours, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody peacefully, according to a Brockton police spokesman.
Officers searched the suspect’s first-floor apartment on a search warrant and recovered a Glock firearm, a long rifle, two high-capacity ammunition magazines, assorted ammunition, crack cocaine, and another gun on the ground outside, according to the statement.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.