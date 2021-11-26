A man was arrested overnight in Brockton after he allegedly fired shots in a residential neighborhood before holing up in his apartment, touching off a standoff with police.

Police responded after a resident called 911 and the city’s gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, reported shots fired on Davids Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Brockton police said in a statement. They found the suspect, whose name has not been released, barricaded inside a home at 33 Davids St, the statement said.

No one was shot, but a vehicle was hit by bullets.