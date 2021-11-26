Mellyn said that two of the homes that were vandalized — 28 and 50 Marchant Ave. — are associated with the Kennedy family.

Barnstable police Lieutenant Mark Mellyn said windows of three homes on Marchant Avenue and two vehicles parked at a residence on Island Avenue were broken “by an unknown subject or subjects.” The motive behind the vandalism was unclear.

Barnstable police were investigating reports of vandalism at the Kennedy Compound and other nearby property in Hyannisport on Friday, according to the police.

According to records from the town assessor and National Register of Historic Places, the house at 50 Marchant Ave. belonged to Joseph P. Kennedy and the home at 28 Marchant Ave. was that of US Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

The vehicles on Island Avenue that were damaged are not owned by the Kennedy family, he said.

The vandalism was reported at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday and police are investigating to see if any other homes or vehicles in the area were targeted, he said.

In an interview with WHDH-TV, Chris Kennedy, son of former US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, said he hoped whoever was responsible for causing the damage will be brought to justice.

“Nobody likes to be attacked like that. The threat is real for us,” Kennedy told WHDH-TV. “But the police have done a really good job investigating and we’re pretty confident that whoever did that will come to justice.”









