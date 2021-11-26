Parts of Massachusetts could see the first snow of the season Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong cold front will sweep across southern New England bringing rain showers that will likely turn to snow showers Friday afternoon, forecasters predict.

The Berkshires are predicted to receive the most snow, from 3 to 6 inches, while the greater Boston area and south shore communities are likely to receive just a light dusting. In western Hampshire County and in the Worcester hills, snow could reach 1 to 3 inches by Friday night.