Parts of Massachusetts could see the first snow of the season Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
A strong cold front will sweep across southern New England bringing rain showers that will likely turn to snow showers Friday afternoon, forecasters predict.
The Berkshires are predicted to receive the most snow, from 3 to 6 inches, while the greater Boston area and south shore communities are likely to receive just a light dusting. In western Hampshire County and in the Worcester hills, snow could reach 1 to 3 inches by Friday night.
The south coast, Cape, and the Islands are not expected to see any snow from this system.
Wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph are expected across the region, making visibility difficult on the roads. If you have to travel, the NWS recommends you keep food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Winter weather advisories have been issued for western Franklin County and northern Berkshire County which will be in effect until Saturday at 6 a.m.
According to forecasters, there is also potential for light snow Sunday night into Monday.
