State Police said a 48-year-old woman was sexually assaulted Friday morning as she was walking alone near a hiking trail in the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Winchester, and authorities are searching for her attacker.
The woman had been walking in the area of South Border Road in Winchester, near the Leslie Road Trailhead around 8 a.m. when she was assaulted by a man who has not been identified or arrested, according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The attack appeared to be random, he said in an e-mail.
“We have no indication that the suspect is still in the reservation,” he wrote. “The investigation is progressing. Evidence indicates that this was a random attack.”
She was taken to an undisclosed Boston hospital to be treated for “various injuries” and was in stable condition, according to Procopio.
The Middlesex Fells Reservation is a popular hiking spot that stretches through portions of Medford, Malden, Winchester, and Stoneham. The Leslie Road Trail begins behind a residential Winchester neighborhood.
Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan is investigating the alleged assault, Winchester police said. Her office could not immediately be reached for comment.
No other information was immediately available.
