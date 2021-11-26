The Interior Department said its goal is to “better restore balance and transparency to public land and ocean management and deliver a fair and equitable return to American taxpayers.”

The long-awaited report recommended an overhaul of the rents and royalty fees charged for drilling both on land and offshore, noting one estimate that the government lost up to $12.4 billion in revenue from drilling on federal lands from 2010 through 2019 because royalty rates have been frozen for a century.

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department on Friday recommended that the federal government raise the fees that oil and gas companies pay to drill on public lands — the first increase in those rent and royalty rates since 1920.

But the report was nearly silent about the climate effects from the public drilling program. The Geological Survey estimates that drilling on public land and in federal waters is responsible for almost one-quarter of the greenhouse gases generated by the United States that are warming the planet.

That silence angered some environmentalists, who want the federal government to consider the climate effect of drilling when it weighs approval of new leases. That would be a first step toward ending new oil and gas drilling on public lands, something President Joe Biden had promised when he ran for office.

The report comes as rising gas prices have created political headaches for the Biden administration and prompted calls from Republicans for increased domestic gas and oil production. On Tuesday, Biden said he would release 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s emergency stockpile to try to lower energy prices.

Oil and gas industry representatives warned Friday that raising fees would cause prices to skyrocket and undermine energy security.

“You know there’s something wrong with a policy when it’s released on a Friday and even more so when it’s a holiday weekend,” said Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, which represents oil and gas companies.

Frank Macchiarola, a senior vice president at the American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, said in a statement the Biden administration is sending mixed signals by releasing emergency oil reserves and then proposing to raise costs for the industry. It suggests the administration has “no clear roadmap for the future of federal leasing,” he said.

Meanwhile, environmentalists said they were concerned that the Biden administration was backtracking on a central climate pledge.

As a candidate, Biden promised to stop issuing new leases for drilling on public lands. “And by the way, no more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period,” Biden told voters in New Hampshire.

This month, he appeared at a global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to urge other world leaders to take bold action to cut emissions from oil, gas, and coal. Biden has pledged to cut US greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent to 52 percent below 2005 levels by the end of this decade. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is a former environmental activist and former member of Congress who had a campaign website that included this quote from her: “We need to act fast to counteract climate change and keep fossil fuels in the ground.”

But last week, the Biden administration offered up to 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for drilling leases — the largest sale since 2017. The administration was legally obligated to hold the lease sales after Republican attorneys general from 13 states successfully overturned a suspension on sales that Biden had tried to impose. Shell, BP, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil offered $192 million for the rights to drill in the area offered by the government.

The report’s recommendations to raise drilling fees are largely in line with legislation now making its way through Congress. The sweeping $2.2 trillion social policy and climate bill that passed the House of Representatives last week includes provisions that would increase federal royalty rates for oil and gas companies.

Multiple studies from government and fiscal watchdog groups have concluded that the federal government underestimates the value of the oil and gas resources on public lands and undercharges companies for extracting the fuels.

In addition to raising rents and royalties, the report recommended an increase to the current minimum level for bonds. Companies have abandoned thousands of wells on public lands, which frequently leak methane and pose other hazards. But the current bond level is not enough to cap and clean them, leaving taxpayers to foot the costs.

The Interior Department could enact some of the proposed changes through regulation, but most of the recommendations in the report would require congressional action.

Even at their current levels, the royalties are still a major source of revenue: The federal government has so far collected $9.6 billion this year from drilling on public land and in federal waters, up from $8 billion last year.