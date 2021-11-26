Variants are mutations of the coronavirus. Scientists say viruses constantly mutate naturally as they replicate and circulate in their hosts. Sometimes these mutants disappear. Other times they persist and can outcompete rival variants. The World Health Organization on Friday deemed the new mutation a “variant of concern,” and, using its Greek letter naming convention, dubbed it “Omicron.”

It’s not the news that anybody weary of the long slog of the coronavirus pandemic wanted to hear while trying to relax the day after Thanksgiving. But a new and potentially dangerous variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been detected, and it’s causing jitters around a pandemic-weary world. Here, compiled from Globe wire service and major media reports, is what you need to know about the variant.

Where was this new variant found?

The variant, technically known as B.1.1.529, was reported Thursday by South African health officials. So far only a few dozen cases of the variant have been identified in that country as well as Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, told CNN Friday there’s no evidence the variant has arrived here in the United States.

What’s different about this variant?

Omicron has a “very unusual constellation of mutations,” according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform. “This variant did surprise us — it has a big jump in evolution, many more mutations than we expected, especially after a very severe third wave of Delta.” The Delta variant, which arrived earlier this year, accounts for nearly 100 percent of cases in the United States and continues to cause illness and death at a high rate.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said Thursday in a social media posting, “We don’t know very much about [Omicron] yet. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations, and the concern is that when you have so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves.”

Why do the mutations matter?

The emergence of the variant raises a number of questions, including whether it can be detected by existing tests, will respond to current treatments, or be blocked by existing vaccines or the immune response from a previous COVID-19 infection.

“Right now, researchers are getting together to understand where these mutations are and what that potentially may mean for our diagnostics, our therapeutics, and our vaccines,” said Van Kerkhove.

Two other key questions also remain unanswered: How transmissible is the new variant and does it cause more severe cases of COVID-19?

Fauci told CNN that the variant had “some mutations that are raising some concern, particularly with regard to possibly transmissibility increase and possibly evasion of immune response.“

The WHO said in a statement Friday that the new variant may have a “growth advantage” and that “preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant.”

Richard Lessells, an infectious diseases specialist at the KwaZulu-Natal institute, said researchers there have “some concern that this variant might have not just enhanced transmissibility, so spread more efficiently, but might also be able to get around parts of the immune system and the protection we have in our immune system.”

How worried should we be?

Experts are urging people to remain calm but watchful for now, saying more information is needed.

The variant “has features that warrant concern, but there’s so much unknown that it’s not a reason to panic as of today,” Dr. Dan Barouch, head of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel, which helped develop the J&J vaccine, told the Globe.

“Substantively NOTHING is known about the new variant,” Roberto Burioni, a leading Italian virus expert, wrote on Twitter.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University of Public Health, said on Twitter, “We’ll know more in coming days to weeks.”

“There will be those who will spread fear -- and those who will downplay it,” he said. “Please ignore both groups.”

He also said the variant “surely will arrive here” and urged people to “stay vigilant” and get vaccinated.





Have we been through this before?

Yes. The warnings about the new variant are reminiscent of those raised when the Delta variant was first sighted.

The case of the Mu variant provides a more hopeful example. People were worried about the Mu variant in September, but it never turned into a major threat.

What impact has the news about the variant had?

European countries Friday joined Singapore, Israel and others in restricting travel from southern Africa in a frantic effort to protect themselves from the new variant.

The actions came within hours of the announcement by South African officials. In the past, it’s taken days, weeks, or months for such restrictions to be imposed.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” the United States will also restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting on Monday, a senior Biden administration official told The Washington Post Friday.

The WHO warned against overreaction but after a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people worldwide, the governments were in no mood to delay. “We must move quickly and at the earliest possible moment,” British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Omicron a “super variant.”

Stocks tumbled around the world Friday as news of the variant spooked markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 905 points, or 2.5 percent. The S&P 500 lost 106.84 points, or 2.3 percent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 353.6 points, or 2.2 percent. Markets closed early because of the holiday.

What can people do now?

Saying the variant “surely will arrive here,” Jha urged people in his tweets to “stay vigilant” and get vaccinated and he called for efforts to “get the world vaccinated.”

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, founding director of the Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research, sounded a similar note, tweeting that people’s “best bet is still to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Van Kerkhove, the WHO official, also urged vaccination and taking precautions, while noting that as long as the virus circulates, it will have opportunities to mutate into new variants.

“Everybody that’s out there needs to understand that the more this virus circulates, the more opportunities the virus has to change, the more mutations we will see,” she said, advising people to “get vaccinated when you can, make sure you receive the full course of your doses, and make sure you take steps to reduce your exposure and prevent yourself from passing that virus to someone else.”

Jonathan Saltzman of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.