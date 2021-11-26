As global concern rose Friday about a new coronavirus variant, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York, giving her the power to order hospitals to limit nonessential procedures to boost capacity in facilities.

The new variant, called omicron, has officially been named a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. The designation means that the variant has mutations that might make it more contagious or more virulent, or make vaccines and other preventive measures less effective — although none of those effects has been established.

The new measures in New York, where COVID-19 caused thousands of deaths in 2020, will take effect Dec. 3. They are a far cry from the strict, societywide restrictions that accompanied the early stages of the pandemic.