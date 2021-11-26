The report calls for boosting the government's royalty rate - the 12.5% of profits fossil fuel developers must pay to the federal government in exchange for drilling on public lands - to be more in line with the higher rates charged by most private landowners and major oil and gas producing states. It also makes the case for raising the bond companies must set aside for cleanup before they start to build new wells.

The 18-page Interior Department report describes a decades-old federal oil and gas leasing program that "fails to provide a fair return to taxpayers, even before factoring in the resulting climate-related costs."

WASHINGTON - In an effort to curb carbon emissions and boost revenue, the Biden administration on Friday laid out plans to make fossil fuel companies pay more to drill on federal lands and waters.

The report further calls for government officials to consider the real-world toll of climate change on people, businesses and ecosystems when they auction off permits for new fossil fuel extraction. The Biden administration this year set its "social cost of carbon" at $51 per ton of emissions, but suggested the number could go even higher as researchers develop new estimates of the damage caused by raging wildfires, deadly heat, crop-destroying droughts and catastrophic floods.

The long-awaited Interior Department report comes just days after Biden released 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to combat rising gasoline prices.

It also coincides with efforts from congressional Democrats to pass a suite of oil and gas leasing reforms included in the Build Back Better budget deal. The version of the bill passed by the House last month includes provisions that would raise the minimum royalty rate for onshore drilling for the first time in a century, shorten the length of leases from 10 to five years and eliminate a noncompetitive program that lets speculators buy leases for as little as $1.50 per acre.

That legislation now rests in the hands of the Senate, where Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va. - a powerful Democrat from a fossil fuel-producing state - has said he wanted to review the Interior Department's leasing report before agreeing to new laws.

The Interior Department is able to increase royalty and bonding rates on its own. But enshrining the higher rates in legislation would shield the policies from the court battles that have held up other environmental initiatives.

Friday's report does not propose a new royalty rate, though officials have expressed openness to higher rates like those required by most oil and gas producing states, including North Dakota and Texas.

Raising the royalty rate to 18.75% - the rate charged for drilling in deep waters offshore - would generate an additional $1 billion per year between now and 2050, according to research by Brian Prest, an economist at the think tank Resources for the Future. A royalty rate of 25% for both on- and offshore drilling would double that number to nearly $2 billion annually.

But it wouldn’t make much of a dent in greenhouse gas emissions, Prest said in testimony before the House Natural Resources Committee this spring. Less than 10% of oil and gas produced in the United States comes from Department of Interior-controlled land, and cuts to U.S. production will be partly offset by increases in other countries. Prest estimated that the reductions from raising the onshore royalty rate to 18.75% would amount to just 0.1% of U.S. annual emissions.