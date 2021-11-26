After the tragic loss of my son in 2019, and the many other losses many of us have endured, both small and large, a simple truth has become clearer to me: I try to be grateful in the moment, to see the gifts that are before me each day. Like the beautiful sunset I see out my window as I write this. Or an unexpected call from a friend, the smile from a child, the kindness of a loved one, a meal well cooked, a sudden spiritual awareness, the full moon, a perfect cup of tea. I find that the little things are big things if I am willing to be present to them.

You, our readers, responded enthusiastically to our call for your expressions of thanks. We asked you to think, for a change, of something besides politics and the pandemic, and for the most part you were than more happy to oblige — though sometimes the shadow of the coronavirus lingered. We read and appreciated every submission; the following is an edited sample of what we received:

I am not a morning person, but my husband is, so he has the kettle on simmer each morning, and all I have to do is stumble out of bed, shuffle out to the kitchen, and pour my “cuppa.” That is a gift. I am grateful for it, and grateful that I can be aware enough to be grateful for it.

Jean Lynch, Franklin

I am a member of the Lexington Field and Garden Club, founded in 1876. We steward Lexington traffic islands during the spring and summer to enhance their visual appeal. During the months of lockdown due to COVID-19, weeding, trimming, and planting on the islands helped me feel useful. I was surprised by how many passersby said, “Thank you for your hard work.” One of the islands is filled with rose bushes. A woman stopped by who had just lost her husband to COVID. She said that the roses reminded her of him and that his spirit would help the flowers thrive. She helped me realize that something as simple as weeding and raking can make a difference in people’s lives.

Ethel Salonen Ollin, Lexington

The first Little Free Library I saw seemed like a nice idea, but I didn’t think much about it, except for an occasional glance as I walked by. I go to the library most weeks, and I try to limit the number of books I buy. Then the libraries shut down, for COVID and for renovations. Christmas brought a stash of books from our family book exchange, which got me through the winter. But when I ran out of new books, I revisited Little Free Libraries. At least four had popped up within a 5-minute walking perimeter of my house. I skip the children’s books and textbooks. But I found a book I hadn’t read from a favorite author, one by an author I had wanted to read, and another book that appealed for some unknown reason. I appreciate the randomness of the options and being able to contribute books I don’t want to keep. I will soon resume my regular trips to the local library, but I am grateful for Little Free Libraries.

Leslie F. Hergert, Somerville

For the last four years, Stephen Hall has been my Globe delivery person. If you’re still analog like I am — I have read the actual paper daily since 1983 — then having the paper delivered every morning is a key part of your day. I’m so grateful for Stephen’s excellent customer service. And if I happen to be out walking as he’s on his way to my home, he often stops to say hello. Once he told me there was an eagle in the area. He is someone I do not take for granted.

Selden Tearse, Duxbury

The following three letters came from students in the Westwood Public Schools in response to our request:

I am grateful for my mom when she brings me to watch sunsets, and we get to see the red, pink, and orange colors fade into the darkness and hear the waves roll over the sand like whispers of the calming night. Everything starts to slow down as the sun leaves the horizon. When we are not talking, I hear the clicks of her camera go on and on, taking pictures of the sky.

Siobhan Hannon, Westwood





I am thankful for my memories and my dreams. Through memories, I can recall my grandma making fresh cookies or my cousins walking to the beach with me on a hot summer day. Dreams are aspirations for the future and their limits are my imagination. I can dream of traveling the world, making someone’s day, or even getting an A in science class. I am thankful for dreams because they keep me motivated and for memories because they keep me grounded.

Maggie Mullin, Westwood





I am thankful for the crossing guards, who make sure I stay safe and get to and from school. They are out there every day, even in the cold and rain. They always tell me to have a great day, and I always say, “You too,” but I never get the chance to thank them.

Vincent Willits, Westwood

We recently celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary weekend in Newport, R.I., a special place for us and for my parents. They would make day trips there when they could, being loving caregivers for my youngest sister, which granted them limited getaway time. They each would have turned 100 this year.

In honor of them, I wore treasured earrings they gave me many years ago. When we returned to the hotel on Saturday, I realized one earring was gone. We retraced our steps to two shops, where they kindly took my name, just in case. On Monday, sadly, I left with just one earring but with the comfort that it was forever somewhere in the city my dear parents loved.

Shortly after we returned home, I received a text message from Ella, who had taken my information. Moved by my loss, after work she walked the Newport Brick Market Place hoping to find my earring. At one spot, she happened to look down, and there it was.

In life, there is luck, and there are blessings. I am so grateful for the blessing of my chance meeting with this wonderfully thoughtful young woman.

Ellen Wolcott, South Dennis

I am grateful for the elders in my congregation. Despite having to learn a completely new way of “attending” services by Zoom, they figured it out and kept showing up these past two years, week after week, on Sunday mornings. It is so good to see their faces. Through the screen, I feel their support for their minister and for their church and its values. They know a thing or two about loyalty, faithfulness, and sustaining community, and what it takes to pay it all forward.

The Rev. Lee Bluemel, North Parish of North Andover, Unitarian Universalist

Americans, Canadians, and Mexicans should thank one another for the millions of acres we have set aside in state and national parks, land trusts, protected lakes, rivers, seashores, and forests. These areas saved our spirits during the last 20 months and may well be part of our hope for the future.

Karl Kastorf, Ipswich

I am very grateful for my daughter, my son-in-law, and my two wonderful granddaughters; for reasonably good health at my age of 72; for a business that I have run for 38 years; and for a lovely house in a wonderful town.

Especially during the past 20 months, since I live alone, I am grateful for my sweet black Lab, Ruby. She has been my constant companion, and she does all the usual things — tail-wagging, licks — and we get lots of exercise together. When I sit to read or have meals, she lies at my feet and puts her head on my nearest foot. Her head stays there.

Francesca S. Anderson, Lexington

My mother was born in Ireland on New Year’s Day 1915. She was the oldest of 11, raised in a two-room cottage (plus a loft) with a dirt floor. She witnessed the Irish War of Independence, the “Black and Tans,” and the ensuing civil war. Her childhood was one of poverty, oppression, violence, and lack of opportunity. She came to America at age 15, crossing the Atlantic by herself. Her aunt sponsored her.

My father was a child of Irish immigrants. He was proud and poor, and from a broken family. Without work after high school, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. A few years later, he married my mother, on June 6, 1942. On June 6, 1944, he was off the coast of Normandy waiting to go ashore. He then slogged through France and Germany, surviving the Battle of the Bulge.

My parents raised five children. I was born in 1946. The best thing to happen to me occurred about 16 years before that, when my mother hopped on the ship that carried her to this bountiful land. Because of my parents’ sacrifice, together with this blessed land, I have lived in safety. I have never been hungry or homeless. I have lived in freedom, had opportunity for fulfillment, for learning, for healthy living, for serving my country, and sharing the fruits this land has yielded. I am blessed. This country is blessed.

John Carroll, Concord

I am such a lucky person. Although I live alone, I am not alone. I have family members who love me, flawed as I am. I have friends who care about me, who keep in touch, who share their lives with me as I share mine with them. They are an important part of my life, and I am so thankful for that. Do I always feel happy and positive about my life? No, of course not. As Gilda Radner’s Roseanne Roseannadanna said many years ago on “Saturday Night Live”: It’s always something. But the people in my life certainly help.

Pam Kyrka, Holliston

I am so happy to be a veteran. I feel grateful to have emerged from 23 years of Army service with my mind and body whole. I know I am one of the lucky ones. I feel grateful to have met and known so many terrific men and women then and as members of the VFW Lexington, where I served as a Veteran Service Officer for many years. As a veteran, I tapped my training to build and fly a seaplane and to run in the 2018 Boston Marathon at age 71. What a thrill!

When my airplane lifted off this month, I flew north along the New England coastline, taking in spectacular views. I took a deep breath and thought of how lucky I was.

Steven Wightman, Bedford

Parcheesi. Specifically, a 1959 edition, whose yellowed, taped-together lid and fading board, like the oddly placed piano in the cellar and the black rotary phone in the kitchen, came with the house we inherited from my grandmother.

Other than one green game piece that had been unceremoniously replaced with an inelegant Trivial Pursuit wedge, the game is intact, complete with four cardboard cylinders, each with its own pair of tiny dice.

On a recent Saturday night, my family readied for a ruthless game. The rolling of the dice began. A dreaded blockade was erected, and shouts of “A blockade is not in the best interest of the game!” were unimpressive to the player imposing the lockdown. My teenage boys nearly came to blows (not really) when one realized he’d miscounted the spaces and the redo sent his brother’s piece home.

My grandmother never played quite so cutthroat a version of her favorite game, but I know she’d be as thankful as I for my family gathered round, playing a game on a Saturday night — yelling and all.

Meredith Boericke, Braintree

I’m thankful, first, for my health, without which I couldn’t enjoy so many other blessings as much.

I’m thankful for my kind, caring, and loving husband; my wonderful friends and relatives; my two goofy cats; my comfortable home; having enough to eat; a job I enjoy; freedom; the ocean; the beauty of all nature; a good movie or play or a great song; an occasional nice dinner out; a nice glass of wine; the seasons in New England (well, I’m not all that fond of winter); the sun on my face; the wind in my hair; fireflies; a friendly greeting from a stranger; a good book; vivid colors; a cozy bed; a loud thunderstorm; a long walk — anywhere, but especially along the beach; making it through the past 20 months relatively unscathed; vaccines.

There are so many things, large and small, to be thankful for, and we often fail to appreciate them, especially all the little things that make life worth living. We need to do that more often. I’m thankful that the Globe reminded me — and everyone — to do so.

Joy Colarullo, Framingham