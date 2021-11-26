Year built 1938

Quincy boasts — they actually use that word on the city webpage — 27 miles of shoreline that includes the narrow football field length of oceanfront in the Squantum neighborhood known as Orchard Beach.

The cedar-clad home featured here is a 7-minute walk to the beach, and you should walk; parking is limited. That this home is a Cape as advertised is not obvious given the bulwark of stone that constitutes the foundation of its porch. The porch, which has supports that look like upended pedestal table legs, makes the Mission style apparent.

A double door with glass panes featuring Mission-style accents opens into a formal dining room where warm woods rule the day: the trim, the flooring, and the mantel and surround of the decorative fireplace. Wood stairs ascend to the left, and a candelabra-like light fixture and clerestory windows add to the visual warmth. The room appears to have wainscoting, but it is actually an illusion, a trompe l’oeil, according to the owner, who has overseen the renovation and expansion of the home since moving here in 2017.

Turning right through a set of Mission-style doors in the dining room leads to a fully updated kitchen with an eating area demarcated by a light fixture with flower-shaped glass shades (it was a gift and is not staying). The kitchen itself features a square island with seating and storage, hardwood flooring that is original to the home, pendant and recessed lighting, granite counters, a farmer’s sink under a trio of casement windows, and cherry cabinetry. The appliances and the backsplash are stainless steel.

In a short hallway off the kitchen, one finds a closet and a half bath with a white pedestal sink and terra-cotta tile flooring.

The kitchen has a pass-through to a formal living room in which a wood-burning brick fireplace with raised-panel cabinetry immediately draws the eye: It takes up an entire wall. Exposed, rough-hewn wood beams are its complement. The flooring is hardwood, and sunlight streams through a bay window and sliders to the back deck. Flush-mount lighting fixtures with crystal drum shades add to the elegance.

There is a first-floor suite (part of an expansion by the current owner) snuggled in a quiet corner of the house. The bedroom is a bright spot, thanks to four windows; wide-plank engineered hardwood flooring in a light, natural tone; recessed lighting; and a Mission-style door with clear-glass panes. A short hallway with closets (one holds the washer and dryer) on each side connects to a full bath with a deep, jetted tub clad in marble; a separate shower with a seat, a pebblestone floor, and a glass-tile surround installed in a modern stack; and a single wood vanity with open shelving that has a white porcelain vessel sink and a marble counter. The flooring is the same as in the bedroom. The owner converted a room off the primary bedroom into a closet/office.

Cape-style homes traditionally have a centrally placed stairway and, at the top, bedrooms to the left and right of the landing and a bathroom straight ahead. But in this custom home, a stairway off to the side of the living room leads to a long balcony that overlooks the dining room.

A pair of double doors opens into a very sweet owner suite that occupies the entire level. The floor is apportioned for three uses underneath beams that are visually dramatic even though they are off-white. The center space is a sitting room with two pairs of casement windows and a vaulted ceiling that angles off to create a cozy space. The bedroom ceiling does the same. At the opposite end of the suite sits an expansive full bath that offers a standalone shower with a pebblestone floor and a glass tile surround in a modern stack, an oval soaking tub, a skylight, a closet, and a long wooden cabinet with two porcelain vessel sinks. The suite has a small closet in the bedroom and wood flooring.

A slider off the suite opens onto a deck that has an ocean view and a half-moon overhang with recessed lighting.

The third bedroom (with a door to the outside) and a shower-only bath are in the basement and were not part of the current owner’s renovations.

The 0.34-acre property includes a barn that serves as a two-car garage with an unfinished second floor, as well as flagstone walkways.

Daniel J. Rull of Rull Realty Group in South Boston has the listing.

