ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills righted their ship, at least momentarily, with a rousing 31-6 victory over the Saints on Thanksgiving night in New Orleans.

Now, they’ll have to navigate the rest of their playoff run without their most important defensive player. The team announced Friday that Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White would miss the rest of the 2021 season with a torn ACL suffered in the second quarter of the win.

White, 27, has started 72 games in his Bills career and has become one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro in 2019. He underwent an MRI on Friday morning. The team confirmed the worst fears of Bills fans later in the afternoon.