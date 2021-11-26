ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills righted their ship, at least momentarily, with a rousing 31-6 victory over the Saints on Thanksgiving night in New Orleans.
Now, they’ll have to navigate the rest of their playoff run without their most important defensive player. The team announced Friday that Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White would miss the rest of the 2021 season with a torn ACL suffered in the second quarter of the win.
White, 27, has started 72 games in his Bills career and has become one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro in 2019. He underwent an MRI on Friday morning. The team confirmed the worst fears of Bills fans later in the afternoon.
The Bills are already thin at cornerback behind White. Many felt he was their most indispensable player after quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo’s defense leads the NFL in yards per game and yards per play. But the pass defense, perhaps the best in the game, will suffer greatly from his absence.
The Bills have 10 days to get ready for their next test, a home game against the surging Patriots on Monday night, Dec. 6. The Patriots have won five straight heading into this Sunday’s home game against the Titans and had taken over first place in the AFC East until the Bills won in New Orleans.
White’s injury comes just as the Bills enter the toughest part of their schedule. They play the Patriots twice in four weeks, and they go to Tampa in two weeks to take on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs. Tampa Bay leads the NFL in points per game and the Pats have put up 35 points a game during their five-game winning streak.